NBA Rumors: Jayson Tatum evaluating options to land Damian Lillard on Celtics

After 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard finally requested a trade out on July 1, 2023. During his time with the Trail Blazers, Lillard averaged 25.2 points per game (43.9% shooting, including 37.2% from 3-point range) and 6.7 assists.

Damian Lillard has also specified to Portland that his preferred destination is the Miami Heat, who are fresh off a Finals loss against the Denver Nuggets. However, this hasn't stopped rival suitors from checking their respective leverages in possibly landing Lillard.

One of those teams involved is the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been exploring options that can land Damian Lillard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Boston Celtics are fresh off an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat after a full season of build-up to redeem themselves from the finals loss. Boston also traded away Marcus Smart in a 3-team deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis and Grant Williams to the Mavericks for potential second-round picks.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

While Derrick White showed last season that he was more than capable of being the team's starting point guard, Damian Lillard on the Celtics will change the power dynamics of the league.

Boston would now have four players who average 20-plus points per game to rival the team in Phoenix, Arizona. A lineup of Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis can easily make some noise in the regular season and the playoffs.

Both Tatum and Brown (made All-NBA for the first time together), along with Porzingis (averaged 23.2 ppg), who is also coming off his best season yet.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown v Miami Heat - Game Three

NBA Insider on the Boston Celtics being the sleeper team to acquire Damian Lillard

On ESPN's "NBA Today," NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne discussed the Boston Celtics as a team that presents itself as Lillard's best option in winning a championship.

"I know they have expressed some interest already in this," Shelburne said, "but this is not a team that is necessarily on the list, this is not a city that he would necessarily welcome going to right now, at least from what I understand, but as far as a team that can win and that actually has the assets to do it, they make a lot of sense."

Looking at the Celtics' bench unit, Robert Williams III can be an elementary addition to Portland's roster as they could use a reliable defensive big that is also a lob threat.

Poll : 0 votes