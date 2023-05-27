NBA Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for Zach Lavine if he exits Bulls this summer

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls came up short of the playoffs this year. Although the season had some notable high points, the team found themselves fighting to pull themselves into playoff contention at the 11th hour.

Heading into the season, the hope was that the team would be able to build on the momentum from last season, however, that wasn't the case. In addition to coming up short of making the playoffs, the team received some disappointing news regarding point guard Lonzo Ball.

With the possibility that Ball may never return to the court, the team now seems faced with a tough decision. The duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan simply doesn't seem to be getting it done, and as a result, trade rumors regarding LaVine have begun to fly.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five potential landing spots for LaVine if he and the Bulls were to part ways this summer.

Five potential destinations for Zach LaVine

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game 2

Although Mikal Bridges was an absolute unit with the Brooklyn Nets this season, it's hard to match the consistent scoring output of Zach LaVine. With the Nets sitting on a load of draft picks, the two teams could work a swap that lands LaVine in Brooklyn and Bridges in Chicago.

With that said, it wouldn't be surprising if the Nets put Bridges on the untouchable list given his production.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game2

Another team who came up short this season was the Atlanta Hawks. Although Trae Young was able to give the team a boost during the postseason, it seems as though the duo of Young and DeJounte Murray is likely to be split up.

Given that the Bulls will either have to rely on Coby White as their starting point guard, or shop around the league, Murray could be a great fit.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three

Zach LaVine landed on the Bulls as part of a trade with the Timberwolves, and he could wind up heading back to Minnesota this offseason. With the duo of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns not working out, the two teams could work a trade around sending LaVine to Minnesota, and Towns to Chicago.

As Nikola Vucevic hits free agency, the team could opt to fill his spot in the starting lineup with Towns.

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets

The Orlando Magic find themselves in a unique spot. With plenty of young pieces, the team is certainly moving in the right direction. Despite that, they need a boost if they want to make a push into the playoffs. Considering the fact that the Bulls don't own their pick this year, they could look to recoup their lost draft picks.

With the sixth pick in the draft, and several young assets that could be appealing to Chicago, the two teams could work together for a trade that benefits both sides.

Dallas Mavericks

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

With Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic coming up short of making the playoffs this season, the future is uncertain in Dallas. Given that the Bulls will likely need to fill the gap left in their starting lineup by Lonzo Ball, the Mavericks could sign and trade Irving to Chicago.

In exchange, the team would pick up an elite scorer in Zach LaVine who could help Doncic handle the scoring burden late game.

