NBA Rumors: Twitter erupts with hilarious reactions to Houston Rockets wishing Russell Westbrook on his 32nd birthday

It won't be a stretch to say that the Houston Rockets have had a tumultuous few weeks. The appointment of a new head coach and a General Manager has been followed by NBA trade rumors involving most of their starting lineup from last season. And the biggest name involved is Russell Westbrook, who reportedly wants out of Houston.

The Rockets Twitter account wished Westbrook a happy birthday, and the NBA fraternity had a blast by poking fun at the tweet.

Houston Rockets social media account gets roasted for putting out a Russell Westbrook birthday tweet

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Recent NBA trade rumors and reports have suggested that Russell Westbrook is looking for a new destination just a year after joining the Houston Rockets. Westbrook is unhappy with his role and has conveyed his wish to the Houston Rockets management. There will be no shortage of suitors for the former MVP, even though he turns 32 today.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the Rockets' tweet wishing Westbrook on his birthday:

Russ: I’m unsatisfied with the culture and direction of the franchise, please trade me



Rockets: how about a birthday tweet https://t.co/vxhrzsNXjQ — Reagan Earnst (@reaganearnst) November 12, 2020

It’s funny because you know exactly what he wants for his Birthday. https://t.co/49UNGLCseO — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) November 12, 2020

Just like Tillman Fertitta to save money by throwing a birthday party and going away party at the same time https://t.co/5rOHwZTpyV — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) November 12, 2020

Cloud of uncertainty over Russell Westbrook's future with the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Russell Westbrook hasn't had the best time with the Houston Rockets since joining last season, as the point guard struggled to hit top form due to injuries. After managing to find his groove in early 2020, Westbrook then struggled again during the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble.

Russell Westbrook has cemented his legacy as one of the best point guards of all time, and losing him will be a huge loss for the Houston Rockets despite his poor performances last year. The Rockets acquired his services in an NBA trade to pair him with another MVP in James Harden. Landing another star who is as influential as Westbrook will be a tall order for the franchise.

This tweet will go down in NBA history with the Raptors congratulating Dwane Casey on winning coach of the year https://t.co/i46EiJ7AZ6 — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) November 12, 2020

Recent reports indicate that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in making a move for Russell Westbrook, and that will be a good option for the veteran considering he will get to lead a young team. Westbrook has thrived as a talisman in the past, and the Michael Jordan-owned franchise will be expecting the same.

