NBA shows footage of Max Holloway with Larry O'Brien trophy while referencing Kawhi Leonard ahead of UFC 300.

Ahead of UFC 300 on Saturday night, former featherweight champion Max Holloway was feted on an NBA footage on X, making reference to Kawhi Leonard while holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

X user The Larry O'Brien Trophy sent some love and well wishes to 'Blessed' as he girds for his lightweight clash with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in Nevada, U.S.A.

In the post, Holloway is seen holding the NBA championship trophy while making a reference to Leonard, who was playing for the Toronto Raptors.

He hit the game-winning buzzer-beating basket over the Philadlephia 76ers in Game 7 the Eastern Conference semifinal in 2019. The Raptors went to claim their first NBA title that year.

Max Holloway can be heard saying on the post:

"This is sick. All I know Raptors go their name on this. Come on, brother. I think of Leonard, Kawhi hitting that [shot] on the corner, on the Sixers. That was a crazy game. That was insane. This is nuts."

At UFC 300, Holloway, 32, fighting in the lightweight division, extended his two-fight winning run against former interim UFC lightweight champion Gaethje.

Holloway dominated Gaethje in their five-rounder, with the latter having his nose badly busted open by the Hawaiian standout, before sealing the win.

Kawhi Leonard says Raptors championship run in 2019 was 'fun'

Kawhi Leonard spent only one season with the Toronto Raptors but made it memorable by leading the team to its only NBA title in 2019.

He said that it was a fun moment for him and that he had a grand time working with the organization. Following his departure from the team, he spoke of his championship run up North, as per ESPN:

"The ride [to the championship] was fun. I had a great time [in 2019] with the coaching staff, front office and the players. It was a great experience."

During his stay with the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals. He picked it up in the playoffs, where he normed 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 24 games.

In the finals, he posted 28.5 points. 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists as the Raptors beat the erstwhile defending champions Golden State Warriors en route being named the NBA Finals MVP.

After the 2018-19 season, Kawhi Leonard moved to LA with the Clippers, where he continues to play up to this day. The Clippers are fourth in the Western Conference and are preparing to go on a deep playoff run.