NBA 'Snitch hotline' has already been used multiple times in the bubble

It’s been a week since the first batch of NBA teams arrived in the bubble. Some players have already received a warning for violations from the league.

Shams Charania of the Stadium has reported that multiple tips have been made to the NBA’s anonymous hotline to report protocol violations on campus. Before the commencement of the bubble, the NBA had laid out some rules and regulations. One of these was that if a player was observed violating the bubble rules, an anonymous tip could be made to report his actions.

Multiple tips have been placed into the NBA’s anonymous hotline to report protocol violations on campus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2020

The NBA is overseeing that the protocols formulated by them are followed by everyone in right earnest.

Recently, Richaun Holmes of Sacramento Kings and Bruno Caboclo of Houston Rockets were asked to undergo a quarantine period of ten days. Both these players were later found guilty of breaking the bubble protocol. This is further evidence that the NBA would not hesitate from taking action against players who are found violating the bubble protocol.

It is natural for the NBA to take these protective measures. In the latest round of Coronavirus testing, they confirmed that two players were found COVID-19 positive. These players did not clear quarantine and have been asked to self0isolate at home or in isolation housing.

Since July 1, 19 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19. These players, presently recovering in isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines and NBA rules for home isolation, are awaiting clearance from the NBA to join the campus.

2 more NBA stars have tested positive for COVID-19

Russell Westbrook of Houston Rockets and Harrison Barnes of Sacramento Kings are the latest in a series of NBA players who have tested COVID-19 positive.

Westbrook will play a key role in deciding the Rockets' fate when the NBA restarts on July 31st. Both Westbrook and star Shooting Guard James Harden have not travelled with the Houston Rockets to the Orlando bubble.

The two guards will look to join their teammates and coach Mike D’antoni to get some practice under their belt before the restart.

NBA’s decision to put an anonymous hotline in place to make sure players are not flouting rules and regulations should ensure that the competition proceeds without any hiccups amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players are now more mindful about following the protocol as a small breach may mean that they might put other players in jeopardy too. Going forward, the NBA will also hope that there are no more positive COVID-19 cases and teams have all their players available.