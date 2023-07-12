NBA Summer League: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Prediction & Game Preview - July 12, 2023

The 2023 NBA Summer League continues on July 12, with Los Angeles Lakers set to take on the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers have been doing great in the Summer League and have been great to watch. This team will tackle an old rival in the Celtics next as both teams face each other at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, today.

The Boston Celtics have yet to taste a win in these summer games.

Lakers vs. Celtics NBA 2k24 Summer League: Prediction

With the way Max Christie has been playing, the Los Angeles Lakers have been a good watch, but other players have also taken the limelight, like Colin Castleton and rookie Jalen Hood-Schfino.

The talent is there, and they have more than enough firepower to overcome the Boston Celtics led by Justin Champagne. The Lakers should win this, but it should be closer. The spread may not be covered, but the total may go over.

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

Player Position Max Christie Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Guard Damian Baugh Guard Bryce Hamilton Guard D'Moi Hodge Guard Cole Swider Forward Maxwell Lewis Forward Alex Fudge Forward LJ Figueroa Forward Colin Castleton Center Sacha Kileya-Jones Center

Boston Celtics NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

Player Position Udoka Azubuike Center Olek Balcerowski Center Kamar Baldwin Guard Justin Bean Forward Justin Champagne Forward J.D. Davison Guard Sam Griesel Forward Reggie Kissoonlal Center Mychal Mulder Guard Jay Scrubb Guard Vincent Valerio-Bodon Forward Jordan Walsch Forward

Players to Watch

Colin Castleton: The former Florida Gator has been making a good impression in the NBA Summer League. His last outing for the Los Angeles Lakers was a high double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 61.5% from the field.

This center still needs to do more or do something great to earn a roster spot in the regular season.

In 4 games, he is averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 70% FG. Lakers 2-way big Colin Castleton has been DOMINATING in Summer League.In 4 games, he is averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 70% FG. Lakers 2-way big Colin Castleton has been DOMINATING in Summer League.In 4 games, he is averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 70% FG. 🔥👀 https://t.co/afk9ijiH7r

Jalen Hood-Scifino: The Lakers rookie had some upside to his game, and in the last matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, he had a fair 15 points, five assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes of gameplay.

Aram Cannuscio @AC__Hoops Jalen Hood-Schifino rejects the screen, pound dribble and rises into the deep 3 Jalen Hood-Schifino rejects the screen, pound dribble and rises into the deep 3 https://t.co/Zyp04tWUeT

Justin Champagnie: This former Pittsburgh Panther looks to earn a home after two rocky seasons in the NBA. Champagnie has impressed so far as he led the Boston Celtics against the Washington Wizards with 21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and one block.

Jordan Walsch: The 2023 38th overall pick has had some ups and downs in the NBA Summer League. His last game was very subpar, making only 12 points from 4-of-14 shooting. Expect him to bounce back hard in the final stretch of the summer games.

Lakers vs. Celtics NBA 2k24 Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Lakers (-155), Celtics (+130)

Spread: Lakers (-3.5), Celtics (+3.5)

Total 188.5: Over (-110), Under (-110)

