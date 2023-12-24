The NBA's Christmas Day game is one of the most long-standing traditions in sports. Every 25th of December, some of the most marquee matchups in the regular season are played, and fans are treated to some of the best basketball action to take place in a season.

Being able to play a game on Christmas can be one of the most rewarding experiences for a team. However, only some teams get to suit up for the league's holiday games.

Usually, the league's top teams or squads with the most exciting rosters are slated to play to ensure that the games will be exciting for the fans. This means some teams can play for several consecutive seasons, while some might make one appearance every couple of years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, one team with the lonely distinction of never having played a game on Christmas is the Charlotte Hornets. Since joining the NBA in 1988, the Hornets have never been scheduled to play a single Christmas game. This is also true for their time in New Orleans.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Top 5 most memorable NBA Christmas Day pre-game fits ft. Luka Doncic’s cowboy look.

Which NBA Team has played the most Christmas Day games

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the team that has played the most games on Christmas is the New York Knicks, having suited up on Christmas Day 55 times. Despite their lack of playoff success, they are considered one of the most prestigious franchises in the NBA.

After all, they are in the place that is considered to be the "Mecca" of basketball. Even the arena that they play in can be considered a hallowed ground for basketball players. Madison Square Garden is one of the best arenas and has the most raucous crowds in the NBA.

In fact, they are going to add another game to their list of Christmas Day games again in this season's iteration of the festivities.

Also read: 5 NBA teams who played most games on Christmas day.

Which teams are playing on Christmas this season

This year, there are five matchups taking place on Christmas Day. Here are the five games fans can tune into:

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

For those who enjoy nostalgia, the Celtics vs. Lakers matchup will be the first time that the two teams will face each other again on Christmas since 2008. That matchup was a rematch of the previous NBA Finals. The Lakers prevailed on that December 25 matchup.

Also read: "Can give a damn": LeBron James plays down facing Celtics on Christmas, prefers seeing daughter Zhuri open gifts.