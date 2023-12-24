Christmas Day is always a special occassion for the NBA, with the league having some of its best teams compete on that day. Games on Christmas Day always attract people's attention, so it doesn't come as a surprise that NBA superstars are trying to steal the spotlight with their outfit.

In this article, we take a look at five pregame outfits that have stolen the spotlight, including Luka Doncic's cowboy outfit.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 most memorable NBA Christmas Day pre-game fits ft. Luka Doncic’s cowboy look

#5 - James Harden

The superstar of the LA Clippers had one of the most memorable outfits on a Christmas Day game when he arrived at Madison Square Garden for the Philadelphia 76ers' road game vs the New York Knicks in 2022.

Harden wore a pink balaclava, combined with multi-color jacket and handbag. His outfit attracted people's attention in the tunnel, while his teammate PJ Tucker was dressed in a similar way.

#4 - Spencer Hawes

Expand Tweet

Spencer Hawes also had a memorable pregame outfit on Christmas Day. Back in 2014, he showed up wearing a suit in the colors of a Christmas tree. The then big man of the LA Clippers attracted fans' attention with his outfit, which is still considered one of the top when it comes to Christmas Day in the NBA.

#3 - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook usually makes headlines when it comes to his outfit. And last year, his pregame outfit attracted a lot of attention, as he showed up wearing a shirt, a Scottish skirt, a blue coat and white sneakers before the Christmas Day game between his then team, the LA Lakers, and the Dallas Mavericks.

#2 - Jaden Springer

Jaden Springer of the Philadelphia 76ers

In 2022, the Philadelphia 76ers visited New York to take on the Knicks. Aside from James Harden's outfit, another Sixer that showed up in an impressive outfit was Jaden Springer.

Springer wore lilac puffer jacket and lilac pants and his outfit is considered a memorable one when it comes to NBA Christmas Day games.

#1 - Luka Doncic

Expand Tweet

The megastar of the Dallas Mavericks had a special pregame outfit last Christmas. Luka Doncic arrived at American Airlines Center driving a classic car and flexed his Cowboy outfit while walking into the tunnel.

The Slovenian superstar had a full Cowboy outfit, as he also wore a hat, belt and boots. Doncic's outfit caught everyone by surprise and stole the spotlight.