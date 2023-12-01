NBA Trade Machine: Can Golden State Warriors acquire Pascal Siakam by trading Andrew Wiggins & Jonathan Kuminga?

The Golden State Warriors haven't been in their best form this season, and experts have proposed a change of scenery for the team. The team is trying to gain momentum in the win column, affecting their title aspirations this season.

The Warriors (9-10) have a healthy group, which should help them win games. However, players not named Steph Curry have been inconsistent this season. Klay Thompson is the most notable player who has suffered this season, and fans have criticized him for his struggles.

Famed NBA critic Bill Simmons has proposed changing the team's roster. According to Simmons, the Warriors should explore getting Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[Andrew] Wiggins and [Jonathan] Kuminga for [Pascal] Siakam," Simmons proposed. "Who says no? Wiggins, terrible season. Really, since last year, when he disappeared for six, eight weeks. We still don't know what happened.

"This year he showed up out of shape, and he was terrible for a month solid and really, really hurt them, stopped rebounding... Kuminga. It's year three for him. I should know by year three, 'Do you have a chance to being somebody yet?' With him, he clearly needs a new team."

Expand Tweet

Simmons also pointed out that adding Siakam will give the Warriors more size, which the team needs now. But the possibility of the trade happening might not be what the NBA analyst has envisioned.

The NBA trade machine shows that the Warriors don't have the cap space to receive Siakam's four-year, $130 million maximum deal. He's in the final year of the deal and will earn $37.8 million this season. Wiggins and Kuminga's combined contracts only get them around $30.3 million.

Trade Machine doesn't allow the Wiggins/Kuminga-Siakam trade

If the Warriors add Gary Payton II and the Raptors include Malachi Flynn, the move can be possible.

Also read: “Forever in these guys’ debt”: Steve Kerr gets honest about Golden State Warriors Big 3’s value to his career

Steph Curry made history for the Golden State Warriors last night

The Golden State Warriors sealed a 120-114 win against the LA Clippers last night, giving the team a breath of fresh air. After their game, Steph Curry made history as he surpassed NBA legend Clyde Drexler for 34th in the all-time scoring list. Curry now has 22,213 points in his career.

Expand Tweet

Curry has been on a scoring rampage this season, averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Warriors. The next legend on the scoring list that the Warriors guard will surpass is Elgin Baylor, who has 23,149 points under his belt.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will play against the Clippers for a second time this season tomorrow.

Also read: Why are the Golden State Warriors called the Dubs?