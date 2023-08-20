NBA trade rumors: 5 deals that could still happen in August 2023

The offseason is halfway over and NBA trade rumors are still at large heading to the 2023-24 season. As the 2023 FIBA World Cup gives the NBA a fix of basketball action, team executives are also ramping up to change the fates of their respective squads.

There are a few more moves that should trigger team movement and the names below are set to headline trades very soon.

Here are NBA trade rumors that could still take place this August 2023:

Damian Lillard is the first domino in NBA trade rumors

It is made clear by Damian Lillard that he wants to end his relationship with the Portland Trail Blazers with the trade request he made as soon as the NBA free agency happened.

Miami is still the ideal landing spot for the disgruntled point guard but we may be shocked if the Trail Blazers just ship him to a different team. Nonetheless, Portland has full control over where Lillard could go and it could pass the burden of bringing him to Miami to the next team and resume building around Scoot Henderson.

The entire league awaits how this NBA trade rumor featuring Damian Lillard falls down and it should be the first domino in a series of movements.

James Harden pushing hard to get traded from the Sixers

What a turn of events it has been. James Harden calling Daryl Morey a liar in front of Chinese NBA fans shook the internet and it sent ripples to the entire team and triggered multiple NBA trade rumors.

Known for making it hard for Ben Simmons to be shipped to the Brooklyn Nets, Morey looks to do the same with Harden but the viral video may step on the accelerator to get things done. All eyes are now on Morey as he looks to preserve the team and keep "The Process" alive and kicking.

The Clippers are still the ideal destination for Harden, but maybe the Rockets may try to sneak in another reunion with their former star by involving Fred VanVleet.

Pascal Siakam bids Toronto Raptors adieu

The Toronto Raptors are looking to rebuild their roster and the writing is on the wall after letting Fred VanVleet walk away to join the Houston Rockets. On the last year of his contract worth $37.9 million, Pascal Siakam is going to be an attractive bait for any NBA team.

Siakam has spent seven seasons with the Raptors and was part of the 2019 championship squad and the 6-foot-8 forward has been a favorite topic in NBA trade rumors. Instead of just letting Siakam go away in free agency, expect Toronto to find a way to get assets in return.

Deandre Ayton for more key pieces

The Phoenix Suns managed to swing for the fences and traded for Bradley Beal during the NBA offseason. The team has been marketing their new big three along with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker but former first pick Deandre Ayton has been the forgotten piece as he became the subject of NBA trade rumors.

Trading for Beal made the Suns lose their depth and dealing Ayton for multiple pieces to help the team last through the 82-game season seems a good move. Still, Ayton is a player who can give any team in the league a boost in the paint.

Bojan Bogdanovic moving very soon

The Detroit Pistons made very under-the-radar moves in the offseason by getting Monte Morris and shooter Joe Harris. The roster now looks wacky with multiple bigs and point guards but diving through GM Troy Weaver's head, there are trades coming for the team and Bogdanovic is their biggest piece and has been the subject of many NBA trade rumors.

Along with Bogdanovic, the team should also look to trade Killian Hayes to unclog the guard rotation and Mavin Bagley to give more playing time to budding center Jalen Duren.

As Cade Cunningham looks great in the USA Select games, it is now a matter of finding the right pieces to grow with the former first pick. Bogdanovic is at the tail end of his NBA career and Weaver should look to get assets before his value drops.

