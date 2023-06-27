NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets has shown interest in Dillon Brooks & former NBA champion

According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Houston Rockets are eyeing two players to include in their roster that can help improve the team. With the hiring of Ime Udoka and the draft selection of Amen Thompson, the Rockets continue to assess options for maximizing the team's fullest potential.

One of the two players the Rockets have had their eyes on is Dillon Brooks. Before the previous season ended, the Memphis Grizzlies were vocal in their decision to move on from Brooks before the upcoming season begins.

V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town

There's going to be huge shake up on the roster if these two guys come to Houston.

Thoughts? Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are free agent names that we keep hearing are being targeted by the #Rockets

Dillon Brooks played six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and had a career average of 14.5 points per game (41.6% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range). Brooks was considered one of the core pieces, alongside Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., for the Grizzlies to build a proper team around.

However, Brooks had his worst numbers during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 14.3 ppg, worse than his total (18.4) from the prior season. He shot 39.6%, including 32.6% from 3-point range.

Dillon Brooks' down season was accentuated in the postseason when the Grizzlies were matched up against the Los Angeles Lakers. They lost in six games with Brooks averaging 10.5 ppg (31.2% shooting, including 23.8% from 3-point range).

Despite being vocal in talking back against his competitors, Brooks struggled in translating that energy to win basketball games.

Be that as it may, down seasons are common in the NBA and he is primed to have a bounce-back one next season, especially in a different environment with the Houston Rockets.

The second player on the Rockets' radar is Fred VanVleet, who declined his $22.8 million play option with the Toronto Raptors, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Raptors (41-41) finished ninth in the Eastern Conference standings as they fell short of securing a playoff spot after losing to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in.

During the 2022-23 season, VanVleet averaged 19.3 ppg (39.3% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range) and 7.2 apg. Despite having down numbers, he could be a good pick-up for the Houston Rockets as they are still short of a veteran presence in the locker room.

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka on prioritizing a winning culture over development

During media interviews following the 2023 NBA Draft, Rockets coach Ime Udoka talked about what the team's priorities were when it came to playing minutes, as reported by Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

"A lot of the (playing) time and positions, those things have been given, so to speak, with the young guys," Udoka said. "There’ll be changes now in phase two. We are adding some more young pieces but also adding some veterans. So I think this will kind of raise the level of competition. Nothing is handed out anymore."

Under a new coach and a different roster, the Houston Rockets will be a team to watch in the upcoming NBA season.

