NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans looking to trade Lonzo Ball; GSW and Hornets target his younger brother LaMelo

With the postseason now underway, the teams that have been eliminated are now buzzing with NBA trade rumors. The draft lottery has added to these NBA trade rumors as teams are looking to get the best players to join their teams for the upcoming season.

Let us have a look at some of the most exciting NBA trade rumors.

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly looking to trade Lonzo Ball

Have we seen the last of Lonzo Ball in New Orleans Pelicans uniform?

After their poor run in the NBA bubble, the New Orleans Pelicans fell out of playoff contention. They have been looking to make sweeping changes after firing coach Alvin Gentry. In the latest NBA trade rumors, we have also heard that they are willing to trade their young point guard, Lonzo Ball.

According to Jay Williams, Lonzo Ball's time with the New Orleans Pelicans may be ending soon:

“I am hearing things around New Orleans that potentially Lonzo may be used as a trading asset in New Orleans.”

Jay Williams is hearing that Lonzo Ball may be used as a trading asset in New Orleans



(🎥 Keyshawn, JWill And Zubin) pic.twitter.com/HPiUVhNLDa — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 21, 2020

After being traded to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade, Lonzo Ball has had a decent season, averaging 11.8 points, and 7 assists a game. Paired up with rookie sensation Zion Williamson, he put up some good performances before the pandemic cut the season short.

His performance in the NBA bubble, however, was subpar as the Pelicans failed to make it to the play-in tournament. The Pelicans may be looking to acquire an experienced point guard as they look to build a new team centered around Zion Williamson.

We await more NBA trade rumors about Lonzo Ball's future with the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA trade rumors: Will the Warriors pick LaMelo Ball as a trade asset?

Where will LaMelo Ball end up next season?

While Lonzo Ball might be on the trading block, his younger brother LaMelo Ball is one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft. With many teams vying for the young point guard, there are many NBA trade rumors about where he will finally end up.

Some experts believe that the Golden State Warriors might pick LaMelo Ball with the second overall pick as a trade asset. The Warriors have made it clear that they are looking to trade their pick to bring in a star and make a run for a title in the near future.

Others believe that the Charlotte Hornets will look to acquire LaMelo with their third overall pick.

Is LaMelo Ball going to Charlotte? 🤔@clubtrillion and @tatefrazier discuss why Ball makes perfect sense for Michael Jordan and the Hornets pic.twitter.com/EzuLB9LI73 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) August 21, 2020

Jay Williams does not believe that LaMelo Ball will go to the Charlotte Hornets after his father LaVar Ball's comments on how LaMelo would beat Hornets' owner Michael Jordan one-on-one.

Both the Ball brothers will be topics of discussion in NBA trades in the coming days.

