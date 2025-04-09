"NBA will not suspend Austin Reaves for this violent foul": Lakers fans have a field day over officials bias toward Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The LA Lakers lost to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder on the road on Tuesday. The team's fans could not help but point out on social media what they believed to be game officials' bias towards the All-Star guard in the said game.

They shared their thoughts in the comments section of a viral X (formerly Twitter) video post of Lakers wing player Austin Reaves being whistled for a foul on 'SGA' after his foot got entangled with that of the Thunder superstar as he took a shot from midrange.

The fans viewed it as one of the many instances where Gilgeous-Alexander got favor calls.

"Good news: The NBA will not suspend Austin Reaves for this violent foul," one fan wrote, sarcastically referring to what it saw was a "weak call" by the referee.

"Thank goodness, doesn't he know that you can't do that to Shai? another user said.

"Come on man this is outrageous," a comment took the referee to task.

"Naw this is a crime lock up these refs bru." a fan chimed in.

"Thought I was the only one that didn't see the foul," a fan said.

"Should've been a flagrant 2 tbh," a user suggested.

"This made me laugh out loud and be sad all at one," a fan pointed out.

The win over the Lakers took the Thunder's Western Conference-leading record to 65-14 with three games remaining in their regular season assignments.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bounces back in second of back-to-back games against Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a better outing in the second of their back-to-back games against the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

The three-time NBA All-Star guard had a game-high 42 points on 14-of-26 shooting, 5-of-9 from 3-point land and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also had 6 rebounds and 6 assists in leading the Thunder to the 136-120 victory.

His scoring was up from their previous match on Sunday, where he ended up 26 points on 12-of-23 shooting, 2-of-5 from three, and not having any attempt at the free-throw line in a 126-99 loss. The free-throw stat was glaring as he is No. 2 in FT attempts this season, only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and first in made free throws.

OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the free-throw line. - Source: Getty

Backstopping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the win were Jalen Williams, who had 26 points, and Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren, adding 17 and 14 points, respectively.

The Thunder are already locked in for the best record in the Western Conference, but 'SGA' emphasized the need to stay focused and competitive to see their goal of winning their first-ever NBA title through.

OKC will end regular-season play with three straight road games, beginning against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, followed by the game against the Utah Jazz on Friday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

