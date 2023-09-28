“Need a backup?”: Former Celtics All-Star clamors for another NBA chance with Bucks following Damian Lillard trade

The Milwaukee Bucks had a big day and landed Damian Lillard in a three-team blockbuster trade alongside the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers. With the deal, this team is already getting job applications as former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas wants to become the team's backup point guard.

Now that the Bucks have solidified their title contender status, they will look to find key pieces to complete its core.

"Need a backup?" Thomas wrote on the social media platform X after seeing the Bucks roster.

Aside from Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks retained Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Pat Connaughton.

On the other hand, Isaiah Thomas was a two-time NBA All-Star while playing for the Boston Celtics. Injuries derailed his path to greatness as he bounced from different teams.

The last time Thomas saw action in the NBA was back in the 2021-22 season where he played for the Charlotte Hornets. In 17 games, he was able to give the team 8.3 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 rebounds a game while shooting almost 40% beyond the three-point line.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard rotation after the Damian Lillard Trade

Looking at the depth chart of the Milwaukee Bucks in ESPN, AJ Green and Lindell Wigginton are set to be the second and third-string point guards respectively. Both players have been on the team's roster for at least a year.

Green is considered more of a shooting guard and he averages 4.4 points in the 35 games he has played for the Bucks. Meanwhile, Wigginton has been with the Bucks for two years and spent more time with its G-League affiliate Wisconsin Herd.

The Bucks had to give up starting guard Grayson Allen to land Lillard and it is expected that Pat Connaughton will be starting alongside with the All-Star point guard.

Connaughton has been with the Bucks for the past five seasons and averages 7.6 points in 26.0 minutes per game, coming off the bench. He will be reuniting with Damian Lillard who was his teammate at the Portland Trail Blazers in his first three years in the league.

Damian Lillard, in his last season with the Trail Blazers, averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game.