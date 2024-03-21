"Need Kevin Love and Gradey Dick jersey swap" - NBA fans bomb Suns' forward with Gradey Dick jersey swap requests

Five-year NBA player Nassir Little of the Phoenix Suns found himself bombarded with requests online from NBA fans to have a jersey swap with Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick, which left him interestingly baffled.

On the heels of the infamous and hilarious jersey swap between Dick and the Orlando Magic's Anthony Black recently, fans moved to use it further by adding Little to the list of NBA players that Dick needs to have a jersey swap with.

The requests left the former North Carolina player perplexed, although it was still to be determined whether he was only playing it all up, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share his 'confusion.'

Little wrote:

"Why everyone keep askin me to swap jersey with Gradey?"

NBA fans found Little's reaction amusing and gave their varying takes on it and the whole jersey swap with Gradey Dick that is sweeping the league. Here are some of the reactions on X:

@hoopluvrr wrote: I need a Kevin Love and Gradey Dick jersey swap

@hardenedmane wrote: 'why does everyone keep asking me to do a jersey swap with gradey"

@SpunkCenter wrote: Bro can't put 2 and 2 together

@camhashoes wrote: We need this badly

@DTRJUICE wrote: Gradey needs to do a jersey swap with the entire NBA at this point

@TechTrendHub wrote: Jersey swaps are the new autographs, Nassir! It's memorabilia magic.

@Jukebox3331 wrote: Whos gonna tell him

@ShugaShow1 wrote: it's a good think he worked out as a basketball player

Gradey Dick shares reason for swapping jerseys with Anthony Black

While the jersey swap that Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick had with Orlando Magic counterpart Anthony Black was received by many with a different twist, the former highlighted that their action was just good old recognition of each other's game.

The 20-year-old former Kansas player moved to explain his side after what was an innocent jersey swap with Black, the sixth overall pick in last year's draft, got them criticized and ridiculed by some.

Gradey Dick explained that he and Black go a long way back and they just found it needed to share a moment on the court with a jersey swap now that they are in the NBA.

The Wichita native said, by way of Sports Illustrated:

"That's my guy (Black). I've been playing with him since or against him and with him around middle school days. So that's been my guy for a long time, and you know guys jersey swap for their boys. So, that's my friend."

In his first year with the Raptors, which selected him 13th overall in last year's NBA rookie draft, Dick has been averaging 6.9 points, two rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.4 minutes in 47 games.