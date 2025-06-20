"Nepo baby strikes again" - NBA fans react as Steve Kerr hires son Nick Kerr on Warriors igniting LeBron James-esque nepotism chatter

NBA fans reacted to Steve Kerr hiring his son, Nick Kerr, to the Golden State Warriors coaching staff. The Warriors' head coach's son has no coaching experience in the NBA, but he has been the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League for the past two seasons.

Reacting to the post, NBA fans called Nick Kerr a nepo baby.

"Nepo babies are back, babyyyy."

P🇵🇸 @BielsaBall LINK Nepo babies are back, babyyyy

A fan called out the NBA for allowing nepotism to flourish in the league.

"So the nba really is just about nepotism huh."

Space Coug @byufan1984 LINK So the nba really is just about nepotism huh

A fan blatantly called out Steve Kerr for nepotism.

"Nepo baby strikes again! Practice what you preach Steve. Or are you just about handing out positions of power to those closest to you, thus preventing the advancement of others."

Hayden @haylow77 LINK Nepo baby strikes again! Practice what you preach Steve. Or are you just about handing out positions of power to those closest to you, thus preventing the advancement of others

A fan compared Kerr to LeBron James for propagating nepotism.

"Steve Kerr is the LeBron James of coaches 😂."

ESX @EmpireSportsEx LINK Steve Kerr is the LeBron James of coaches 😂

Some fans called out others for their comments on LeBron James.

"Y’all gonna cry about nepotism like y’all did LeBron?"

Shaq👑(I’m Daddy) @LeGOATBurner23 LINK Y’all gonna cry about nepotism like y’all did LeBron?

"Y’all gone drag this like yall drug Lebron and Bronny or…"

Attack! on Cowboys ✭ @AttackOnCowboys LINK Y’all gone drag this like yall drug Lebron and Bronny or…

"People love to hate on Bronny for nepotism. Anything here?"

3rd String Sports @3rdStringSport_ LINK People love to hate on Bronny for nepotism. Anything here?

All about Steve Kerr's son Nick Kerr promoted to Warriors coaching staff

Steve Kerr's son Nicholas Kerr has been involved with basketball since high school. Despite being the son of one of the greatest coaches and coaching the G-League team, he has largely been out of the headlines.

Nick was born in Cleveland and raised in San Diego. He attended Torrey Pines High School and later played college basketball for the San Diego Toreros and California Golden Bears.

According to ESPN, before he took the coaching position in the G-League, he worked as a graduate assistant with the Golden Bears and as an intern with Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs.

Moreover, Kerr and his son have also worked together before. For three years, Nick worked in the player development department as the video coordinator.

Four years ago, in 2021, the Warriors appointed Kerr's son for the assistant coaching position with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-League. Two years later, he made his way up to the top and was appointed as the head coach of the team.

In the 11 seasons that Kerr has coached the Golden State Warriors, he has set a very high standard for the coaching position. He has won four titles and 104 playoff games as the Warriors' head coach.

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

