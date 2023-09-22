"Never in f***ing trouble": Dana White praises LeBron James but claims Michael Jordan would annihilate him in a slap fight

The NBA GOAT debate around Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James continues to be an ongoing discussion. Many prominent figures have given their takes on the Jordan vs. James debate over the years. This includes UFC president Dana White, who put a unique twist on the discussion.

During an appearance on the “My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox” podcast in June, White was promoting his Power Slap fighting organization. The UFC president was provided with a series of hypothetical slapfight matchups and asked who would win each fight. When it came to Jordan vs. James, White didn’t hesitate to pick the Bulls legend to annihilate the Lakers superstar:

“Michael Jordan,” White said.

White then added that he respects James as a person and as a player for always staying out of trouble and being reliable. However, he said that he had to go with Jordan due to the Bulls legend’s killer instinct:

“Listen, I respect LeBron and what he has done and who he is as an athlete,” White said.

“You know, the guy is never in f***ing trouble, always there for the games. You know, it makes a big f***ing difference when he’s on a team. You feel the difference when he’s on a team. But Jordan is my all-time (favorite player) — and I’m a Celtics guy my whole life, but Jordan's a f***ing killer. Jordan is a killer.”

(14:15 mark below)

Dana White picks Mike Tyson over Muhammad Ali in a hypothetical slap fight

Legendary boxers Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson

Later on in his podcast appearance, Dana White was also asked who would win a hypothetical slapfight between legendary boxers Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. White had a bit of a harder time choosing between the two, however, he ultimately went with Tyson:

“Oh, that’s a good one. I love both those guys,” White said.

“I'm going to go with Tyson. Leverage, power. Yeah, I’mma go with Mike.”

