"Yeah, I’mma drop him": Shaquille O'Neal once unleashed threat to punch Scottie Pippen over bold claim of being better than Michael Jordan 

Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen led the Bulls to six NBA championships in the 1990s. In doing so, they created arguably the greatest dynasty in NBA history.

However, since their retirement in the early 2000s, Pippen has often been critical of his former co-star. This includes Pippen questioning Jordan’s status as arguably the greatest player of all time. This seemingly hasn’t sat well with LA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, though, as Pippen’s criticism of Jordan once led the big man to threaten Pippen.

During a 2021 episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Shaq was in disbelief after he found out that Pippen allegedly said that he was better than Jordan. The "Big Aristotle" added that if Pippen actually said that, he would have to punch him:

“He didn’t say that.

“He never said that. If that man says that in front of me, I’mma hit him right in the esophagus. Yeah, I’mma drop him, do not finish that sentence.”

Did Scottie Pippen actually say he was better than Michael Jordan?

As for Scottie Pippen’s actual comments regarding being better than Michael Jordan, he was referring to himself being a better teammate, not a better player.

In Pippen’s memoir, "Unguarded,” which was released in 2021, he said that he always had his teammates' backs, while Jordan was too harsh on his teammates. He added that the Bulls won six titles in spite of Jordan’s strong, no-nonsense attitude:

“Michael was wrong. We didn't win six championships because he got on guys. We won in spite of his getting on guys.

“We won because we played team basketball, which hadn't been the case my first two seasons when Doug Collins was our coach. That's what was special about playing for the Bulls: the camaraderie we established with one another, not that we felt blessed to be on the same team with the immortal Michael Jordan.

“I was a much better teammate than Michael ever was. Ask anyone who played with the two of us. I was always there with a pat on the back or an encouraging word, especially after he put someone down for one reason or another. I helped the others to believe in and stop doubting themselves."

While Scottie Pippen may have been a better leader than Jordan, there’s no denying that the Chicago Bulls couldn’t have won their six titles without Jordan.

