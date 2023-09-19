$3.5 billion-worth Michael Jordan would have to pay over $50 million if he divorced Yvette Prieto today

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was forced to pay a whopping $168 million settlement when he divorced his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, on Dec. 29, 2006. So, before Jordan got remarried on April 27, 2013, to his second wife, Yvette Prieto, he made sure to secure his future finances. Jordan did so by negotiating a lucrative prenuptial agreement with Prieto that varies depending on the number of years that the couple has been married.

Under the terms of the prenup agreement, Prieto would receive $1 million for each year she remains married to Jordan for up to 10 years. However, that number then increases to $5 million per year after 10 years of marriage. So, with the couple having been married since 2013, Prieto now qualifies for a whopping $50 million and counting as of today. However, that is only if the couple decides to divorce. While that may still seem like a staggering total to some, it pales in comparison to Jordan’s $3.5 billion net worth as of 2023.

Per Bloomberg, Jordan’s net worth recently ballooned to $3.5 billion after he finalized the sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets last month. Per ESPN, Jordan sold his stake in the team for $3 billion to hedge fund and private equity moguls Gabriel Plotkin and Rick Schnall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Jordan and Prieto still have no plans to get divorced anytime soon, it looks like both will be protected in the event of an unexpected divorce. Jordan will retain the majority of his massive wealth, while Prieto will still be financially secure for the future. So, it seems safe to say that the Bulls legend learned from his past mistakes and then some this time around.

Also read: "Anything less than that is potentially bad": Michael Jordan sounded the alarm on allowing 19-year-olds in the NBA 18 years ago

How did Michael Jordan meet his second wife, Yvette Prieto?

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto

As for how Michael Jordan met his second wife, Yvette Prieto, their first encounter took place at a Miami nightclub back in 2008. They then moved in together in 2009. Jordan later proposed to Prieto in 2011 and the couple immediately started planning a lavish wedding.

“He wanted to give Yvette everything she’s ever wanted,” People Magazine reported on the wedding at the time.

The couple’s wedding took place at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 27, 2013. 500 guests were in attendance, including a few celebrity guests such as Spike Lee, Patrick Ewing and Tiger Woods.

Jordan and Prieto later had twin daughters named Victoria and Ysabel on Feb. 9, 2014. The twins marked Jordan’s fourth and fifth children, in addition to his three children from his first marriage.

Also read: "New York was next": Michael Jordan was 30 minutes away from leaving the Bulls to join the Knicks in 1996