"Never forget" - Khloe Kardashian sends sweet message for Vanessa Bryant & Natalia Bryant after unforgettable birthday linkup

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their daughter, Natalia, attended Khloe Kardashian's 41st birthday celebration on Friday. Vanessa made a special post dedicated to Khloe on her social media, which received a sweet reply from the American socialite.

Vanessa posted a video on her Instagram story, featuring her daughter at the back and Khole in her glittery cowboy dress. The trio danced in the video and chugged their drinks.

"Happy Birthday," Vanessa wrote in the caption with a kiss emoji.

Khloe reposted the post on her Instagram story and captioned it with a heartfelt message for Bryants.

"Never forget!!!! I love you ladies," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@khloekardashian]

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her birthday in Venice. She was in the city for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding on the same day. The Kardashian sisters are close friends with Bezos' wife. Last month, when Sánchez celebrated her bachelorette party at Lafayette's in Paris, the Kardashians were also present.

While Vanessa Bryant continues to carry her husband Kobe Bryant's legacy, their daughter is carving her own path in fashion. Natalia has already modeled for big brands and magazines.

Natalia Bryant credits mom Vanessa Bryant for her fashion sense

Natalia Bryant's modeling resume is already very rich. The USC graduate has appeared in elite magazines like Vanity Fair, Teen Vogue and Town & Country in a very short span, and she also appeared in a shoot for V Magazine's Summer issue.

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant made an Instagram post earlier this week. The first few slides featured the 22-year-old Natalia posing in a white overcoat, followed by a slide featuring her statement about her mother's influence on her fashion.

"Growing up, my style inspiration was my mom because she has such a natural ability to put together outfits and really has an eye for fashion. Watching her get ready for events or even day-to-day life, she showed me how much individuality and confidence goes into one’s personal style," the caption read.

The post received love from mom Vanessa and Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony.

"Awe! Nani! I love you! You look so beautiful mamacita! ❤️😘," Vanessa Bryant wrote in the comment.

"There’s my gorgeous girl 😍😍😍😍," La La Anthony wrote.

Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony's comments on the post

According to People, in 2021, when Natalia Bryant turned 18, she signed with IMG Models. Two years later, she made her debut at Milan Fashion Week, walking for Versace.

