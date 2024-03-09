"Never got in free throw lab" - Skip Bayless compares LeBron James & Michael Jordan's stats downplaying Lakers superstar's 40k points

LA Lakers star LeBron James recently became the first player in NBA history to each 40,000 points. It's a feat that not many players have been able to come close to, which is proof of the greatness of James. However, being a well-accomplished star doesn't mean everyone will be a fan, as he continues to be criticized by some experts.
James is leading the charge for the Lakers as they try to get a better position in the Play-In zone. They're currently tenth in the Western Conference standings, with a 34-30 record. But despite his excellent outing, some always criticize him.
NBA analyst Skip Bayless has never been a major fan of whatever James did in the league. He's been always critical of how the star player played. This time, after the Lakers star achieved a significant scoring feat, Bayless downplayed it and immediately compared Michael Jordan's career.
"So astonished by 40,000 points..." Bayless said. "Think about how many points LeBron’s left on the table because he was a below-average 3-pt shooter & a lousy free-throw shooter.
"What if he'd shot 10% higher at the free throw line the way [Michael] Jordan and Kobe [Bryant] did, they were both 84% career from the free throw line."
It's known around the league that James has never been a reliable shooter. He's missed quite a lot of three-pointers and free throws in his career. In his career, the four-time MVP has shot 34.7% from beyond the arc. Despite this, he's reached the eighth spot in the all-time three-pointers list with 2,383, thanks to his longevity.
As for his free throws, his 73.5% efficiency has always been a flaw, according to most critics. But that hasn't stopped him from achieving his goals in the league.
LeBron James is having one of his best efficiencies from beyond the arc
LeBron James has missed a few crucial shots from beyond the arc in the past. The most memorable moment where that occurred was during the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. James missed a three-pointer, which led to the iconic moment where Chris Bosh got the rebound and Ray Allen knocked down a corner three.
James has come a long way since then. This season, he's shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. At this stage in his career, having a reliable outside stroke could further prolong one's career. With his future in the league up in the air, there's a chance he can still play in the league because of his shooting efficiency.
The long ball has been a weapon for James this season. During a regular season game against the OKC Thunder, he scored 40 points and had a 100% shooting night from deep, making all five of his attempts.
