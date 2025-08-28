"Never had a player come to the Lakers and be as sad": Jeanie Buss speaks on Luka Doncic's true emotions after infamous trade

Luka Doncic was part of arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history. Not only did the Dallas Mavericks trade their young star, but they also traded away arguably the most gifted offensive player in modern basketball.The trade, shocking to some, a happy moment for some, but it felt a bit different to Doncic himself. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed the cloud of sorrow on the young Slovenian superstar when he arrived in Los Angeles.Buss appeared on a Slovenian radio and detailed about behind the scenes in the Doncic trade. The Lakers president said that Doncic had no idea that the Mavs were going to trade him.&quot;It was such a surprise,&quot; Buss said. &quot;Nobody knew. It was a secret ... that the trade was gonna happen. So I knew, he didn't know..&quot;Buss revealed that when Doncic arrived in LA, she could see the devastation on his face. &quot;I have never had a player come to the Lakers and be sad as he was,&quot; Buss said. &quot;The trade was huge surprise to him, so he had to process it...So we saw in real time that Luka is a real person, and he had to process what happened, and I think now he's embraced Lakers and he is all about LA, and it's good.&quot;Buss also added that the Lakers always wanted an opportunity to bring Luka Doncic to the Lakers because of the Kobe Bryant connection.&quot;With Luka, the last time I saw Kobe Bryant alive was he brought his daughter Gianna to the Lakers game, to see Luka play because Luka was Gianna's favorite player,&quot; she added. &quot;So they have always been connected in some way, and I knew that if the opportunity to have somebody like Luka on the Lakers, then it would all work out.&quot;Just a month before Kobe Bryant and Giannis died in a helicopter crash, the Lakers legend attended a Lakers vs Mavericks game at Staples Center with his daughter. Bryant even surprised Doncic, talking trash in Slovenian.Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka fly to Europe to support Luka Doncic in EuroBasket 2025The LA Lakers have left no stone unturned to make Luka Doncic feel at home in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, before the EuroBasket 2025, Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension.The Lakers also reciprocated with a big gesture. Lakers president Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka both flew to Poland to support Doncic and his Slovenian team against the Polish team.The Lakers have been clear and consistent with their messaging that they want Doncic to be the face of the franchise.Doncic and the Slovenian team will face Poland on Friday at Spodek Arena, Poland.