“Never underestimate free wingstop”: Pistons’ record-breaking tweet garnering more likes than Nuggets’ championship post has NBA fans in stitches

It could be reasonably argued that the Detroit Pistons have become the most infamous team in the league, at least since last month. The case for their fame now even has statistical data. They lost 28 consecutive games this season, setting a new record in NBA history. Finally, the team won their next game against the Raptors, ending their drought.

Happy Pistons Tweeted about their win on social media and their post got more likes than the Tweet of the Denver Nuggets after winning the NBA title. The Nuggets had a total of 81,000 likes for their tweet, compared to Detroits' 185,000.

This did not go unnoticed by the NBA fans, who were quick to share their thoughts. Referring to Wingstop offering fans five free boneless wings when the team wins, one of the fans hilariously wrote, “Never underestimate free wingstop."

Cade Cunningham believes the Pistons are on the same level as other NBA teams

The Detroit Pistons made history after losing the 28th consecutive game of the season and they looked like the worst team in the league.

However, Detroit star Cade Cunningham said his team was not as bad as it has looked throughout the streak. Despite the Pistons’ loss against the Boston Celtics, Cunningham said that the Pistons were on the same level as other teams in the league.

"I think it shows like we're on the same level as all these teams we're playing against," Cunningham told Tom Bontemps of ESPN. "There's no team that I've ever come across in the NBA where I felt like I was going into a slaughterhouse."

As hopeful and as positive as Cunningham’s comments appear to be, his comments might be accurate. It is not often that a team loses even 10 consecutive games, let alone 28. Moreover, Detroit has not looked good on either offense or defense.

The argument in Pistons' favor is how many close games they have played this season. In their 28-game losing streak, Detroit played 13 close games. however, they ended up losing all of them.