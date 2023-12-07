New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Dec. 7): Latest update on Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado’s availability

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Las Vegas to face the LA Lakers in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Only two names are listed on the team’s injury report. Larry Nance Jr. has been ruled out due to a right rib fracture. Matt Ryan has the same status as he is recovering from a right elbow strain. Outside of them, the Pelicans are as healthy as they can be all season long.

Many were wondering about Jose Alvarado’s availability heading into Thursday night’s game. The Pelicans have been monitoring his workload after a right ankle sprain limited him to just eight games into the season. He has sat out a few games as the team’s training staff had been extra cautious with him.

Alvarado’s impact on the New Orleans Pelicans doesn’t jump out of the box. He had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in the win against the Sacramento Kings.

“Grand Theft Alvarado” came off the bench to give his team a much-needed boost in energy and hustle. He forced Kings All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox to three first-half turnovers just with his relentless pressure. Pelicans fans will be happy he is good to go for the game against the LA Lakers.

Zion Williamson’s status, however, was the one most basketball fans were interested in. The two-time All-Star had a subpar game in the New Orleans Pelicans’ win over the Sacramento Kings. He played just 28 minutes, the least among the starters.

Pelicans coach Willie Green was asked by reporters after the Pelicans’ win over the Kings if Williamson is nursing any kind of injury. Green responded by saying that the superstar just had a terrible night. He is not on the team’s injury report, so he should be ready to play.

The New Orleans Pelicans can’t have another bad night from Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans escaped with a 127-117 win over the Sacramento Kings to book their flight to Las Vegas for the semifinals. Despite playing on the road and Zion Williamson having an off night, the Pelicans led for most of the game and held off the Kings’ repeated rallies.

“Zanos” tallied 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. He took just eight shots, making five of them. Domantas Sabonis, the Kings’ All-Star big man, was unquestionably the more dominant big man in the game. “Domas” finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block.

The New Orleans Pelicans can’t afford another so-so performance from Zion Williamson against the LA Lakers. He has to at least go toe-to-toe against LA’s superstar center Anthony Davis. The Pelicans are likely to go home if Williamson wilts on the big stage again.