New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Latest on Zion Williamson's status as $114M guard and one other ruled out of Grizzlies game (Oct. 22)

Zion Williamson will suit up in the New Orleans Pelicans' season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Three players made the Pelicans' injury report, and much to the delight of fans, Williamson wasn't one of them. The acrobatic forward is set to lead New Orleans after playing in all four preseason games.Injuries have prevented the former Duke phenom from realizing his true potential. When fit, the Pelicans' management has managed the 6-foot-6 superstar's workload to prevent his body from breaking down. Entering the new season, however, New Orleans won't put Williamson on any minutes restrictions and will let the franchise's poster boy dazzle on the court without any restraint.&quot;Right now, he's good to go,&quot; Pelicans coach Willie Green said. &quot;... There is no restriction on him. As long as he's feeling great and doing what he's supposed to do, we'll continue to monitor him.&quot;Zion Williamson looked extremely sharp and visibly in the best shape physically of his young career in the preseason. All the time he spent behind the scenes during the offseason was conspicuous. His athletic pop and highlight dunks were all on display during the four tune-up games as he appeared motivated to make this season the best campaign of his career.Having Williamson healthy is a huge boost for the Pelicans, but the team will be without two key contributors on opening night. Dejounte Murray, who is on a four-year, $114,238,204 contract, is ruled out with a right Achilles rupture, while offseason addition Kevon Looney is sidelined with a left knee sprain.How to watch Zion Williamson in action during Pelicans vs. Grizzlies game?The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies game will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The Pelicans vs. Grizzlies game will be broadcast live on Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network (local) and anDuel Sports Network - Southeast (local). Live streaming will be available on Amazon Prime Video, NBA League Pass and Fubo.