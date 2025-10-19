Top 5 heaviest NBA players heading into 2025-26 season ft. Zion Williamson

Weight has always been a double-edged sword for players in the NBA. Unlike height, which gives a player a natural advantage over their peers, weight has proved to be a boon for some players and a curse for others.

Players like Shaquille O'Neal and Nikola Jokic have used their weight like a weapon to dominate their opponents on the court. On the other hand, players like Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic have been prone to injuries and poor athleticism because of their heavy weight.

So before the new season starts, here is a list of the five heaviest heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.

5 heaviest NBA players heading into 2025-26 season

1. Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)

Zach Edey is currently the heaviest player in the league. According to BasketNews, Memphis Grizzlies center weighs 305 lbs (138 kg) heading into the new NBA season.

Edey will be entering his second season in the league after having a decent run as a rookie. He averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game during his rookie season.

2. Jusuf Nurkic (Utah Jazz)

Jusuf Nurkic is the second-heaviest player in the league right now. According to BasketNews, the Jazz's big man weighs 290 lbs (132 kg). Nurkic has been in the league for 12 seasons and has played for teams like the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Phoenix Suns.

Playing as a big man for more than a decade, Nurkic has learned to use his weight to his advantage and dominate in the paint. He averaged 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game whiel playing for the Suns and the Hornets.

3. Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Zion Williamson used to dominate the heaviest player rankings because of his size. However, his big frame made him vulnerable to injuries, which has troubled him during his entire career.

Heading into the offseason, Williamson was determined to change himself. He underwent a transformation and surprised the basketball world on the Pelicans' media day last month. The former number one pick shed significant weight and became much leaner.

The Pelicans' star weighs 284 lbs (129 kg) heading into the new NBA season. Last season, he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 30 games. This season, he is expected to have a turning point in his career and have a healthier season than before.

4. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Last season's MVP runner-up, Nikola Jokic, is the fourth-heaviest player in the league. He weighs 284 lbs (129 kgs), the same as Zion Williamson, heading into the new NBA season.

Jokic is arguably the best player in the world right now. The Nuggets star is a master at using his heavy build to dominate the paint and gain an advantage in almost every confrontation he gets into. Last season, he averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game.

5. Brook Lopez (LA Clippers)

Brook Lopez is the fifth heaviest player heading into the 2025-26 NBA season. The 17-season veteran is one of the most experienced big men in the league and one of the few centers who still carry the playstyle of post-dominant bigs from the previous era.

Lopez is still a starting-level center for many teams in the league. He played and started 80 games for the Bucks last season, while averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

