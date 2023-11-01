New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Nov. 1): Latest update on Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado's availability

Jose Alvarado has made a good impression in his second year with the New Orleans Pelicans, and much is expected from him in the 2023-24 NBA season. However, the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket has yet to suit up for his mother team, as he wasa a DNP in the first three games.

According to reports, Alvarado is 'questionable' to play for the Pelicans in their upcoming road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Paycom Center.

Joining Jose Alvarado as 'questionable' in the Pelicans injury list is high-scoring forward Brandon Ingram who's nursing a knee injury. Unlike Alvarado, Ingram has played the first two games but missed the recent matchup against the Golden State Warriors on October 30.

Rounding up the injury list are Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy Jr. who are both expected to return to the roster by mid-November.

The New Orleans Pelicans enter the road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 2-1 record. The only team they lost to was the Golden State Warriors.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green wants to minimize turnovers

With all the talent in the New Orleans Pelicans roster, many analysts have high expectations for the team led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. However, injuries have hampered the team's potential. Head coach Willie Green hopes to live up to what they are expected to do.

For Green, for the Pelicans to keep up with the best in the league, they have to take care of the ball and minimize turnovers.

“We have to toughen up,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “Our offense is hurting us a bit because of the turnovers. Teams are going in transition. A lot of those points are live-ball turnovers. But we are working on all of our fundamentals.

“We have to toughen up first. We have to be in the right spots, make sure our rotations are clean. We will get there. It will take a little time, but this is what preseason is for.”

The New Orleans Pelicans next head back home for two games at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana. They host the Detroit Pistons led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren on Nov. 2. Two days later, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pay them a visit.