Why is Brandon Ingram out vs Golden State Warriors tonight? Pelicans All-Star's injury status

Brandon Ingram will be missing his first game of the season against the Golden State Warriors, which is scheduled to happen on Monday, October 30, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to the reports, Ingram is ruled out due to right knee soreness. With this, the New Orleans Pelicans should put Dyson Daniels in the starting lineup. In the two games that Ingram played this 2023-24 season, he averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

This is a tough blow for the Pelicans since they already have three players on the injury list. Jose Alvarado is out with an ankle injury, while Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall, both nursing knee injuries, are expected to return in mid-November.

During the FIBA World Cup, Ingram suffered an injury that hampered his contributions to Team USA.

The Pelicans started the season with wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks. A healthy Zion Williamson has been leading the team so far with 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Brandon Ingram continues to battle himself

The New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has indeed been a player who has been a potent source of offense. Entering his 9th year in the league, he admits that he continues to challenge himself mentally.

“All the external stuff — all the stuff you see on TV or on social media — some of it you start looking at and asking yourself, ‘Is it true? Am I not good enough?" Ingram said in a report by The Athletic.

“I used to take it as I want to please everybody. Now, my focus is on asking myself if I’m doing the right things every day to make myself better. If things they’re saying are true, does it require me to go in the lab and change some things? Or is it just bulls—?," Ingram added.

Last season, Brandon Ingram played only 45 games for the Pelicans. But in that short span of time, he has been a blockbuster, averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds, with the team finishing with a 42-40 record in the stacked NBA Western Conference.