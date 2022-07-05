New Orleans Pelicans Summer League 2022 roster, dates and complete schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans had quite a dramatic end to their 2021-22 campaign, having made the playoffs via the play-in tournament.

The Pelicans won 36 of their 83 regular-season games, finishing ninth as the season wrapped up. They went on to beat the San Antonio Spurs and the LA Clippers in back-to-back games to earn a playoff spot.

New Orleans secured the eighth seed and faced off against the Phoenix Suns in the first-round, forcing the series to six games. The Pelicans, led by CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, were finally defeated, but they gave the Suns a tough fight.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. https://t.co/z4lnVLD1GM

The addition of McCollum has given the New Orleans Pelicans a lot to look forward to, including the possible return of Zion Williamson.

Carrying on the momentum from the previous season, New Orleans will be looking to make an impact in the Summer League.

New Orleans Pelicans roster for the Summer League

The New Orleans Pelicans will be anticipating the Summer League tip-off, given the talent they picked up in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell and Karlo Matkovic will be eyeing the opportunity to showcase their talent and better their prospects in the franchise.

The Pelicans’ roster for the NBA 2K23 Summer League has three players from the 2021-22 campaign – Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III.

Alvarado turned out to be a high-impact player last season, averaging eight points and 1.2 steals in the playoffs.

theScore @theScore



(📽️:

Jose Alvarado nails a clutch three in international play!(📽️: @FIBAWC Jose Alvarado nails a clutch three in international play! 🔥🎯(📽️: @FIBAWC)https://t.co/TE2xcbVSEk

Murphy III showed some promise last season, coming up with some big performances beyond the arc. He finished the regular season averaging 38.2% from deep and improved that number in the playoffs (47.4%).

As of now, the roster consists of 16 players:

Player Name Position Dereon Seabron Guard Jared Harper Guard Naji Marshall Forward Dyson Daniels Guard John Butler Forward Jose Alvarado Guard Daeqwon Plowden Guard/Forward Elijah Stewart Guard Trey Murphy III Forward Amadou Sow Center John Petty Jr. Guard E.J. Liddell Forward Zach Hankins Center Tyrique Jones Center Karlo Matkovic Forward/Center Deividas Sirvydis Forward

It will be interesting to see how this varied group of youngsters perform in the Summer League.

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League schedule and dates

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast 9th July 2022; 9 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers ESPN 2 11th July 2022; 5 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks NBA TV 13th July 2022; 5 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards NBA TV 15th July 2022; 10 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers ESPN 2

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to participate in the Las Vegas Summer League, with their inaugural game scheduled against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pelicans will later face the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and LA Lakers.

The two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17.

New Orleans' young players should use this opportunity to improve the team’s depth. Role players have become valuable contributors to a championship-contending team, and the Pelicans will need all the talent they can get their hands on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far