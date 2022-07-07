New Orleans Pelicans Summer League 2022 roster, dates and complete schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking like a scary up-and-coming team in the Western Conference.

After starting 3-16 in the regular season last year, New Orleans made the playoffs without their star forward Zion Williamson. They have acquired the services of CJ McCollum, so when Williamson gets back healthy, they might enter the top six playoff seeds in the West.

The Pelicans are also rumored to be in the running for the Kevin Durant sweepstakes as they have assets and picks at their disposal.

Nevertheless, the New Orleans Pelicans have a great young core and are expected to be in playoff contention for years to come. They extended Williamson to a five-year $193 million deal yesterday.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA David Griffin on the current team core David Griffin on the current team core https://t.co/JddCGU3YMC

The Pelicans do not take part in the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League and will directly participate in the Las Vegas games.

New Orleans Pelicans roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

Jose Alvarado of the Pelicans in the 2022 NBA playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans' Summer League roster features a few NBA veterans such as Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall. All three played in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs in May under head coach Willie Green.

The Pelicans will also showcase their 2022 draft selections — Dyson Daniels, EJ Liddell and Karlo Matkovic. Daniels was picked 8th overall, while Liddell and Matkovic were selected 41st and 52nd overall, respectively.

Here is the Pelicans' Summer League roster:

Player Name: Position: Dereon Seabron Guard Jared Harper Guard Naji Marshall Forward Dyson Daniels Guard John Butler Forward Jose Alvarado Guard Daeqwon Plowden Forward Elijah Stewart Guard Trey Murphy III Forward Amadou Sow Center John Petty Jr. Guard EJ Liddell Forward Zach Hankins Center Tyrique Jones Center Karlo Matkovic Center Deividas Sirvydis Forward

Unlike most teams, the Pelicans don't feature many NBA G League players on their roster.

Jared Harper is on a two-way contract with the team, while Deividas Sirvydis plays for the Pistons affiliate Motor City Cruise. Lottery selection Dyson Daniels is technically from the developmental league and used to play for the G League Ignite.

Assistant coach Jarron Collins will coach the team in the Summer League in Las Vegas.

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Saturday, 7/9/2022, 10:00 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers ESPN2 Monday, 7/11/2022, 6:00 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks NBA TV Wednesday, 7/13/2022, 6:00 PM ET Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA TV Friday, 7/15/2022, 11:00 PM ET LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans ESPN2

The Pelicans will play two games against Western rivals and two against East Coast teams.

NBA TV will nationally televise the second and third games. The first and fourth games will be aired on ESPN2, which comes under ESPN's family of networks.

The second game on the schedule against the Atlanta Hawks will be held at Cox Pavillion on the UNLV campus. The other three games will take place at the Thomas and Mack Center.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the New Orleans Pelicans make the top 6 seeds next season? Yes No 0 votes so far