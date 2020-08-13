New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - August 13th, 2020

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Thursday, August 13th, 9 PM ET (Friday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Visa Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

The New Orleans Pelicans have already been eliminated from playoff contention in the West and only have pride to play for. The Orlando Magic aren't doing too well either, entering this tie on the back of a five-game losing streak.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans were expected to make the most of their easy schedule and push for the NBA Playoffs but unfortunately that didn't turn out to be the case. The franchise as a whole has been streaky but Lonzo Ball in particular has had a torrid run. He's managed only 7.1 points per game on roughly 31% shooting.

The Zion Williamson situation has also affected the Pels. Zion has been on minutes restriction throughout the seeding games and is doubtful for the tie against the Orlando Magic too.

Key Player - Frank Jackson

Jackson has been the find of the NBA bubble for the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pels haven't had much to be cheerful about in Orlando but the form of Frank Jackson has been a positive. The sophomore had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting against the Sacramento Kings. Alvin Gentry will be tempted to give Jackson another opportunity to impress against the Orlando Magic.

Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Lonzo Ball, E'Twaun Moore, Josh Hart, Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes

Orlando Magic Preview

It looked likely at a time that the Orlando Magic would usurp the seventh seed in the East and avoid a match-up with the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. However, five straight losses have ruled out that opportunity and they're stuck at the eighth spot.

🎥Back in action on Thursday to take on the Pelicans 🎥 pic.twitter.com/RePp7lMu1i — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 11, 2020

Injuries and shooting troubles have been the main reason behind the franchise's slump. Aaron Gordon is yet to fully recover while Evan Fournier, Terence Ross, and Michael Carter-Williams are out for the game. The rest of the rotation will be looking to give their best against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Vucevic has been consistent for the Orlando Magic in the NBA bubble

One Orlando Magic player who hasn't lost steam during the seeding games is Nikola Vucevic. He's averaging a 20-10 in the bubble and has already had five double-doubles here, including the one again Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. He'll be hoping to contribute once more against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Magic Predicted Lineup

Markelle Fultz, Wes Iwundu, James Ennis III, Gary Clark, Nikola Vucevic

Pelicans vs Magic Match Prediction

Both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Orlando Magic are in mediocre form entering this ball game and both are likely to miss key players. However, the Magic already have the NBA Playoffs coming up so they're likely to taking things easy or experiment a bit. The Pelicans, on the other hand, will be hoping to put up a final show before departing the bubble. So expect them to take this game.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Magic?

Local broadcast of this match-up will be available on FOX Sports New Orleans and FOX Sports Florida. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

