New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 11, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans traveled to California for Thursday's matchup to deliver a fatal blow on the Sacramento Kings. New Orleans, which is 4-0 in the season series, is out to bring the broom and knock the hosts out of the race for an outright playoff spot. Brandon Ingram remained out so getting the job done could prove tough for the visitors.

The Pelicans, though, came out smoking hot out of the gate. Behind Zion Williamson, they raced to a 23-point lead before a 12-0 burst late in the quarter moved the Kings closer. New Orleans held a 34-23 advantage after the first 12 minutes passed.

The Pelicans' hot shooting carried over into the second period with CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III doing damage. Still, the Kings stubbornly kept up through the combined effort of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. Davion Mitchell and Trey Lyles gave the starters a big lift with their timely shots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game was an end-to-end, seesaw battle until the buzzer sounded for the halftime break. New Orleans, which led by 23 points at one point, took a 64-58 advantage after two quarters of play. They went into the locker room worried about what had happened to Zion Williamson who exited with what may be a wrist injury.

Expand Tweet

Zion Williamson shook off the wrist issue to erupt for 17 points in the third quarter. CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III kept up their hot shooting but still, the New Orleans Pelicans barely won the period 34-31.

De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis kept fighting for the undermanned Sacramento Kings. They could have used Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter but the two were in street clothes cheering them on. The hosts still trailed 98-91 with the final frame coming up.

The final 12 minutes was a stream of momentum-changing battles between the Pelicans and the Kings. As expected, the stars from both sides showed why their teammates looked up to them.

Expand Tweet

Trey Murphy III's triple with 1:38 to go gave the New Orleans Pelicans a 132-121 advantage and deflated the Sacramento Kings. In the end, the visitors successfully invaded by walking away with a hard-fought 135-123 victory to sweep the season series.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings game player stats and box scores

New Orleans Pelicans game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zion Williamson 8 3 4 2 0 Herb Jones 5 5 4 0 0 Jonas Valanciunas 9 7 2 0 0 CJ McCollum 14 1 3 1 0 Trey Murphy III 20 2 2 0 0 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 0 0 0 0 0 Nnaji Marshall 2 1 0 0 0 Jose Alvarado 3 1 2 0 0 Dyson Daniels 3 2 0 1 0 Matt Ryan - - - - - - - - - - E.J. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - Cody Zeller - - - - - - - - - - Jordan Hawkins - - - - - - - - - -

Sacramento Kings game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Domantas Sabonis 10 7 3 1 0 Harrison Barnes 11 2 2 0 0 Keegan Murray 4 2 1 1 0 De'Aaron Fox 17 2 2 1 0 Keon Ellis 5 1 0 0 0 Trey Lyles 3 1 1 0 0 Sasha Vezenkov 0 2 0 0 0 Kessler Edwards 0 0 0 0 0 Alex Len 0 1 0 0 0 Davion Mitchell 8 0 2 0 0 Colby Jones 0 0 0 0 0 Jalen Slawson - - - - - - - - - - Chris Duarte - - - - - - - - - - MasonJones - - - - - - - - - -

Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum, De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray's 3-pointers tonight

The New Orleans Pelicans jumped to a big lead behind the fiery hot shooting from their gunners Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum. They combined to hit 9-of-15 attempts from deep.

Keegan Murray has been silent from long range, missing all three of his shots from the same distance. De'Aaron Fox was decent, sinking half of his four trifectas.