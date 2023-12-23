New York Knicks Injury Report (Dec. 23): Latest update on Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle's availability

The New York Knicks are looking to extend their winning streak to three on Saturday as they welcome the Milwaukee Bucks at the Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will also try to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Bucks. On that note, let's look at the New York Knicks injury report for Dec. 23.

The Knicks have three players on their latest injury report – DaQuan Jeffries, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims. Jeffries is questionable due to a non-COVID illness, while Robinson and Sims are out because of left ankle surgery and right ankle sprain, respectively.

That means Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both suiting up against the surging Bucks team that's on a six-game winning streak. Both players have not missed a game so far this season, with Brunson playing through a minor ankle sprain earlier this month.

The New York Knicks' main problem at the moment is Mitchell Robinson's injury. Robinson is set to miss at least eight to 10 weeks after undergoing left ankle surgery. He will be re-evaluated after that timeframe, but the Knicks applying for a disabled player exception meant they are preparing for Robinson to miss the rest of the season.

Isaiah Hartenstein has been filling in at center, while Jericho Sims was the team's starter until he sprained his ankle. The Knicks also brought back Taj Gibson as backup, but he's not in game shape based on the viral meme of him asking to be subbed out after a few minutes on the court.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game preview

The New York Knicks are back at home after a five-game road trip wherein they went 3-2 with wins over the Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks won the final two games of their road trip and will look to extend the streak to three on Saturday.

However, the Knicks have not won against the Milwaukee Bucks since Nov. 5, 2021. They are on an eight-game losing streak to Milwaukee and have already lost two games to them this season.

One positive news for the Knicks is they will be playing in front of their fans at the Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson is also likely motivated to prove a point after Becky Hammon's comments about his status as the team's first option on offense.

"I love Jalen Brunson, but you're going to put him on the level of a 1A?" Hammon said on 'NBA Today' last Thursday. "You're putting him with Giannis, Embiid, Steph?"

