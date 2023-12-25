New York Knicks Injury Report (Dec. 25): Latest update on Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson's availability

The New York Knicks will spend Christmas against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Madison Square Garden. The Knicks and Bucks are set to face each other for the fourth time this season and for the second time in three days. On that note, let's look at the latest New York Knicks injury report for Dec. 25.

New York has two players on the injury list – Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims. Robinson is out for eight to 10 weeks after undergoing left ankle surgery, while Sims is still recovering from a sprained right ankle.

The good news for the Knicks is they will have Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle suiting up against the Bucks. Brunson and Randle have been the Iron Men for the Knicks this season since they have not missed a single game so far.

The New York Knicks' problem moving forward is the absence of Mitchell Robinson. He was having the best season of his career when the injury happened against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 8.

Robinson underwent successful surgery on his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in eight to 10 weeks. The Knicks also applied for a disabled player exception, which is a sign that Robinson could miss the rest of the season.

New York has been using Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims since Robinson was ruled out. Hartenstein is doing a great job, while Sims also injured his ankle against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 20. He's expected to miss at least one to two weeks.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game preview

The New York Knicks are currently 0-3 against the Milwaukee Bucks this season and have lost to them nine straight games. The Knicks have not defeated the Bucks since Nov. 5, 2021. They have their shot to end the losing streak on Christmas Day in front of their fans at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks had their first chance on Saturday at home, but the Bucks were just too much for them in the second half. Jalen Brunson had 36 points, three rebounds and seven assists, while Julius Randle contributed 26 points and eight rebounds.

It was not enough as Milwaukee won the game 130-111, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Bobby Portis had 23 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, while Damian Lillard added 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

