New York Knicks Injury Report (January 18): Are Julius Randle and Josh Hart available to play against Wizards?

Julius Randle has been an iron man for the New York Knicks this season, while Josh Hart is the perfect plug-and-play player. The Knicks are set to host the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday in their second game of a back-to-back.

According to the Knicks' latest injury report, Randle and Hart will be able to play against the Wizards. The team has stayed relatively healthy the past week, with Jalen Brunson finally returning to the lineup after a three-game absence. Brunson led the Knicks to a 109-94 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

The only player on the team's injury report is Mitchell Robinson, who underwent left ankle surgery early last month. Robinson was initially ruled out for the entire season, but it seems like he's targeting a return late in the regular season or at the start of the playoffs.

What happened to Julius Randle and Josh Hart?

Julius Randle has been the most durable player for the New York Knicks this season. Randle has yet to miss a game and has not been listed on any of the team's injury reports since last April.

On the other hand, Josh Hart was initially listed as questionable before Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hart was dealing with left knee pain, but was eventually cleared before tip-off. He played 30 minutes and finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Are Julius Randle and Josh Hart suiting up against the Wizards?

Julius Randle and Josh Hart are expected to suit up and play against the Washington Wizards. Randle has been terrific for the Knicks despite what the team's fanbase says about him, while Hart playing 30 minutes on a bad knee is a good sign.

However, there's always a chance for the Knicks to give Randle and Hart a rest considering they are playing one of the worst teams this season. The Wizards are 7-32, which is the third-worst record in the entire league. However, every win counts so it might not be worth taking a risk for head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Julius Randle and Josh Hart stats vs. Wizards

Julius Randle has played against the Washington Wizards 21 times in his career. He's averaging 21.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in those games and has a record of 12-10. He's 9-5 versus the Wizards as a member of the Knicks.

On the other hand, Josh Hart is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 13 games against the Wizards. Hart has a better winning record against Washington than Randle at 10-3. Two of those losses happened when he was with the LA Lakers and the other was during his brief sting in New Orleans.

