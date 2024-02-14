New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo play against Orlando? (February 14, 2024)

The New York Knicks will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center on Wednesday night. The Knicks have been ravaged by injuries recently and will need the upcoming All-Star break to recuperate.

According to the latest Knicks injury report, three players are officially out against the Magic. OG Anunoby continues to recover from right elbow surgery, while Julius Randle is nursing a dislocated right shoulder. Mitchell Robinson has been out since December after undergoing left ankle surgery.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo are both listed as questionable for Wednesday's game. Hartenstein has left Achilles tendinopathy and DiVincenzo is dealing with a sore right hamstring. Both players are likely game-time decisions and would need to get cleared before tip-off.

What happened to Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo?

Isaiah Hartenstein has been the starting center for the New York Knicks ever since Mitchell Robinson came down with a serious ankle injury. Hartenstein has been fantastic for the Knicks, but the injury bug caught up to him as well. He's been dealing with a sore Achilles since Feb. 9 and has missed two games because of it.

Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo has not missed a game for the Knicks this season. DiVincenzo has come off the bench and started under head coach Tom Thibodeau. He suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets.

When will Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo return?

Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo did not suffer long-term injuries. Both are likely to play against the Orlando Magic though the New York Knicks could go a safer route and give them some rest on Wednesday.

With the Knicks entering the All-Star break after tonight's game, it could be beneficial for them to give their best players some rest. However, it's also important to enter the break following a win rather than a four-game losing streak.

How to watch the New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic game?

The New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic game is planned for Wednesday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. It will start at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the MSG Network in New York and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can also catch it online via live stream on NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

