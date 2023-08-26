"New York Knicks need to be fined": Tampering accusations swirl around Stephen A. Smith amidst his audacious appeals to NBA superstars

Stephen A. Smith has always been known as a New York Knicks fan. The veteran journalist and host of ESPN's First Take has been very critical of the Knicks' management and vocal on who to target in free agency.

Former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced that he won't rush an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. Smith took the chance to pitch to go to a bigger market team like the New York Knicks.

"I love it. Because I think that means it's a possibility he can end up in a bigger market," said Smith.

"He is Giannis Antetokounmpo, ok. This brother averaged 31 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists last year on 55% shooting. He's only 28 years of age, turns 29 in December. This dude is something special."

Antetokounmpo won a championship with the Bucks in 2021 and has been a marquee name in the league. Even with the recent success of the Knicks in the 2022-23 season, Smith feels that the Knicks should rush contending for a championship and try to get 'The Greek Freak'.

"He already delivered the championship for Milwaukee. He doesn't owe them anything.

"It's a great sports town, but d*** it, I'm starving for New York to get him. So that's where my mind is at. When he said what he said, all I thought about, yes, the Knicks has a chance," Smith said.

At the other end of the line in ESPN's First Take was NFL legend Ryan Clark who jokingly accused Stephen A. Smith of NBA tampering.

"I understand that this is Stephen A's show. Somebody has to stop allowing Stephen A. to use First Take as a New York Knicks recruiting rule or a recruiting spot," said Clark.

"Adam Silver needs to fine Stephen A. or the New York Knicks need to be fined for Stephen A. constantly tampering."

Stephen A. Smith gets Shannon Sharpe as his new co-host on ESPN's First Take

With all the media personality firings and contract expirations in the last few months, ESPN's First Take is set to have a jump start by getting Shannon Sharpe as Stephen A. Smith's new debate partner.

Sharpe was part of Undisputed along with Smith's former debate partner, Skip Bayless and will join the show on Sept. 4 right before the new NFL season begins.

