NFL MVP favorite Jalen Hurts spotted courtside wearing $4045 bomber jacket at Lakers-Sixers

Jalen Hurts is at Wells Fargo Center to cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles against the LA Lakers. The reigning NFL MVP received loud cheers from Philly fans when he was shown on the big screen. Hurts and the Eagles hold a 10-1 record including spectacular wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Most in the arena were likely hoping the quarterback’s winning ways would rub off on the 76ers against LeBron James and the Lakers.

Hurts looked relaxed and was having a good time while he was surrounded by young Sixers fans. He wore a $4045 maroon and white AMIRI bomber jacket with a huge No. 23 on his left shoulder. Dominating the back is an extra menacing orange tiger that looks like it’s ready to pounce.

The laid-back vibe Jalen Hurts is showing isn’t fooling his NFL opponents. When on the field, he is as feisty as the tiger on his AMIRI jacket. The Eagles’ three-game winning streak against the Dallas Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills showed Hurts at his snarling best.

With the quarterback in the house, the Philadelphia 76ers started like a house on fire. Joel Embiid and his teammates raced to a decisive 32-19 lead after the first 12 minutes of the game. “The Process” had 12 points, three rebounds and three steals. Tyrese Maxey had a quick start as well, finishing with 10 points, three assists and one rebound. LeBron James’ sluggish start contributed to the LA Lakers’ early struggle.

Jalen Hurts saw more back-and-forth action in the second quarter of the LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

After a lopsided first-quarter performance by the Philadelphia 76ers, the LA Lakers showed more fight in the second period. The quarter ended with Philly holding a 36-34 edge in the said period. LeBron James showed why he is still one of the best in the NBA despite playing his 21st season. He led LA’s charge with 11 points.

Anthony Davis, who had 10 first-quarter points, couldn’t sustain his start. He ended the second quarter with just two points. If both AD and James can’t play well together in this game, this might be a blowout win for the team Jalen Hurts is rooting for.

The Philadelphia 76ers went into halftime with a 68-53 lead. Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 20 points, six assists, one rebound and one steal. Joel Embiid was a big factor as well, hitting 17 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists and one block.

The 76ers’ hot shooting from deep contributed to their big advantage. They hit 13-26 from behind the arc while the Lakers went just 3-10. Jalen Hurts will be watching if Philly can hold off LA for the win.