"Ni**a you a bitch" - Nick Young calls out D'Angelo Russell over 'I'm gangster' remark in response to his viral crying clip on Lakers

Fans have accused D'Angelo Russell of crying on the bench during the LA Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. After a clip claiming that he was crying went viral, the guard took it upon himself to respond to the claims. However, it did not go his way on social media.

Russell had 34 points to give the Lakers a 134-110 win. When he was sitting on the bench, many claimed that he was crying and were curious to know the reason why.

When the point guard saw the narrative around him on social media, he denied that he was crying and claimed that he's a "gangster."

"We was all sitting on the bench chilling all of a sudden I'm crying?" Russell said. "You got me f***** up. I'm f****** gangster. The f*** am I crying about?"

His former teammate, Nick Young, saw an opening on Instagram and left a comment that had fans laughing.

"Ni**a youuuu a bitch," Young commented.

Russell hasn't responded to what Young said. But fans know the soured relationship between the two, which is why the former NBA player responded like so.

What happened between D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young?

During D'Angelo Russell's rookie year, he played alongside Nick Young with the Lakers. The two were reportedly on good terms at the start. But their relationship went south after an incident with Young's relationship with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea was exposed.

Russell videotaped his interaction with Young where he was talking about hooking up with another girl. For the younger player, he thought it was all in good fun. The footage was released to the public. Shortly after, the engagement between the rapper and Swaggy P fell off, and many pointed out that it was because of the footage.

It's been reported that Russell apologized to Young about it.

"I wish I could make things better right away, but I can't," Russell said in an interview in 2016.

However, the older NBA player has never stopped bothering the point guard about it. In 2022, the former Washington Wizards guard talked about wanting to get into the boxing ring with his former teammate.

Russell was traded to the Brooklyn Nets after his sophomore season while Young joined the Golden State Warriors.

