"Nico Harrison would have traded prime Aaron Rodgers" - Fans react as Mavs GM links up with Steelers QB ahead of NFL season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 14, 2025 03:41 GMT
Fans react as Nico Harrison links up with Steelers QB ahead of NFL season. (Photo: IMAGN)
Fans react as Nico Harrison links up with Steelers QB ahead of NFL season. (Photo: IMAGN)

NBA fans were surprised to see Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison meeting up with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL season. Harrison has been targeted by fans online since he traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, North Carolina Central basketball coach LeVelle Moton shared a picture of himself with Harrison, Rodgers and former NBA player Jeff McInnis. They were enjoying a break from training camp activities, with Harrison, Moton and McInnis serving as guests of Steeler coach Mike Tomlin.

Harrison also attended the Steelers training camp last season alongside coach Jason Kidd. With the NFL season inching closer, it's normal practice for teams to invite people from other sports to discuss and motivate players.

Moton has been in charge of North Carolina Central since 2009, while McInnis is a current assistant at Charleston. Harrison is the GM of the Mavs, as well as a former Nike executive.

While it was Nico Harrison's second straight appearance at the Pittsburgh Steelers camp, some NBA fans were still shocked to see him in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, speaking to Aaron Rodgers. Others even joked about what Harrison would have done to Rodgers if he were his general manager at the prime of his career in Green Bay.

All trade jokes aside, there's pressure on both the Dallas Mavericks and Pittsburgh Steelers this coming season. Nico Harrison's goal is to win a championship in the next two to three years, while the Steelers signed a 41-year-old quarterback to try and lead them to the Super Bowl.

Mark Cuban hasn't lost faith in Nico Harrison

Mark Cuban hasn't lost faith in Nico Harrison. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite the Luka Doncic trade, current Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban still believes in Nico Harrison. Cuban appeared on Sirius XM Radio last month and shared that Harrison is copying what the OKC Thunder are doing by extending players now, so that they will have more cap space as the cap rises.

"You saw what OKC did, which was smart," Cuban said. "They signed all those guys now, and people are like, 'How can you sign all these guys to that much money? Well, they signed them now because the cap is as low as it's going to be for a while. ... Niko's done the same thing. We've got guys, everybody but PJ (Washington), on extended contracts, so we're going to keep getting more and more room, because those deals are locked in."

The Mavs also got lucky in the lottery, landing the number one pick that allowed them to draft Cooper Flagg.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

bell-icon Manage notifications