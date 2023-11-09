Nike announces college basketball's entry in NIL jersey space priced at 3x more than Bronny James 1st t-shirt

In a bold move, Nike has taken advantage of the college athlete's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) to launch a new product line.

Among the first basketball players who will get their college merchandise on the shelves are Caitlin Clark, Paige Buekers, JuJu Watkins and Bronny James. According to the boardroom, the price of the jerseys begins at $90.

Bronny James, in just his freshman year at the University of Southern California, will be releasing his Trojan's No. 6 jersey with Nike. This feat marks a significant development from previous NCAA regulations where popular players' jerseys could be sold without attaching their names, dividing the profits among the school, vendor and brand.

"It's about time," said Jared E. Katz on the Instagram post of Boardroom

Nike's innovative approach to NIL in college has paved the way for popular college athletes to capitalize on their marketability through their likeness. Other than jerseys, NCAA athletes can also endorse fan gear and footwear on televised games.

Just beside Nike, Jordan Brand's NIL athlete Kiki Rice will also have her merchandise out of the market.

US President Joe Biden listens to college sports issues regarding athlete safety, NIL and Title IX

Former college football players engaged with President Joe Biden and addressed issues concerning the treatment and benefits provided to college athletes. The meeting, which lasted for an hour, involved discussions on athlete safety, potential unionization, NIL and Title IX matters.

Former Georgia RB Keith Marshall participated in the meeting and emphasized the White House's interest in addressing college sports issues that will help cultivate a better environment for student-athletes.

“The student-athletes who play college football work hard on behalf of their schools, their communities, and their families and President Biden believes all workers should be treated fairly and college athletes should be too,” said Marshall in a report by USA Today.

“All college athletes deserve consistent safety standards, to have a voice, and to benefit from the revenue they produce.”

The Biden administration's stance aligns with National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo's view that college athletes are employees of their schools.

Legal proceedings are underway, and it challenges the classification of college athletes as 'student-athletes' rather than employees, which has been a very hot debate topic.