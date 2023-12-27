Nike x ‘Gift of the Mamba' apparels collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Nike’s advertisement of the “Gift of Mamba” has been so substantial that it's almost impossible that the ads would have missed any basketball fan's attention. The sneakers giant set off a massive “That's Mamba” campaign using billboards, murals and social media posts.

Nike also released a video on X on Christmas Eve that attracted attention.

Shortly after Christmas, Nike released the Kobe 4 Protro "Black Mamba” sneakers. However, the sneakers are just one of the many items that Nike is releasing.

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Venessa Bryant, posted the early pictures of apparel that Nike is ready to release. The Instagram post included a black Mamba destroyer jacket, a black Kobe 4 Protro "Black Mamba” sneaker, a Mamba black T-shirt and Kobe’s black-and-gold Mamba Lakers jersey.

The apparel collection is led by the sleek varsity-style men’s destroyer jacket, which is priced at $824. The black Mamba T-shirt is priced at $33, and the Mamba jersey is priced at $80. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Mamba" basketball sneaker is priced at $190 for all adult sizes.

Buyers can check the price of the apparel on eBay, StockX and Nike’s SNKRS platform. The official release date for the Gift of the Mamba apparel collection was on Wednesday.

Details about the ‘Gift of the Mamba' apparel collection

The jersey is snakeskin-embossed with a signature color. Both Kobe Bryant’s retired numbers 8 and 24 are featured on the front and back.

The bomber Destroyer jacket is crafted with a blend of wool and leather. It is embroidered with “Passion, obsession, resilience, relentlessness, fearlessness,” on the top with Bryant’s insignia on the left. The numbers 8 and 24 are embroidered on the back. The jacket also is embroidered with his quote, “Dedication Makes Dreams Come True,” a timeless reminder for all generations.

The men’s T-shirt has Bryant’s logo on the front on the left side. The back of the T-shirt is embroidered with all the five seasons that Kobe won championships for the Lakers. On top of the championship seasons, both jersey numbers 8 and 24 are embroidered in the 8-shaped mamba snake.

The Kobe 4 Protro "Black Mamba” sneaker is all black. The tongue of the sneaker has Bryant's logo, and the backstay has the No. 24, representing his jersey number. It also has Kobe's signature in gold.

The sneakers giant wrote that “each piece in this premium apparel collection is an opportunity to embody the Mamba Mentality — and a reminder of what it takes to be a champion.”