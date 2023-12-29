Nikola Jokic eclipses triple-double in 3 quarters on 100/100/100 splits, ties Wilt Chamberlain's incredible NBA record

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic tied one of the more impressive NBA records in their 142-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at home. He pulled even with the great Wilt Chamberlain with at least three triple double games without missing a field goal.

The two-time league MVP posted numbers of 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while going 100% from the field, three and free throw line in their win of the Grizzlies.

Nikola Jokic actually had a triple double as early as the third quarter, with the Nuggets comfortably ahead.

Chamberlain, who was then playing for the Philadelphia Warriors, achieved the feat first on Feb. 17, 1966 against the LA Lakers, posting 30 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists on 12-of-12 shooting. He accomplished it once again on Feb. 24, 1967 versus the Baltimore Bullets with 42 points, 30 rebounds and 10 assists on 18-of-18 shooting.

The last one was on Nov. 11, 1967 against the Lakers with 16-18-12 on 6-of-6 shooting.

Nikola Jokic’s record night was built on 11-of-11 shooting, going 1-of-1 from the arc, and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe in 30 minutes of play.

The Serbian big man, who led the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA title last season, set a triple double on 100% shooting on Oct. 10, 2018 against the Phoenix Suns where he went 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on 11-of-11 marksmanship, Then, in January this year versus the Lakers, he went for 14-11-16 on 5-of-5 shooting.

Nikola Jokic’s 11th triple double of the season leads Nuggets past Grizzlies

Nikola Jokic was at the forefront of the Nuggets ‘ dominant victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in Denver. Nuggets secured sixth straight victory for an overall record of 23-10, second in the Western Conference.

Making the win more impressive for ‘The Joker’ was he coupled his triple-double night with spotless shooting, going for 11-of-11 shooting from the field (1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe) in 30 minutes of play.

Backstopping Jokic was Jamal Murray who had 23 points and nine assists , with Peyton Watson adding 20.

The Nuggets play next on Friday at home against the OKC Thunder.

For Memphis, which missed the services of All-Star Ja Morant (illness), it was Desmond Bane who showed the way with 23 points, followed by Marcus Smart with 17 and David Roddy 15.

It was the first defeat of the Grizzlies (10-20) in their last five games.