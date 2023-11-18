Nikola Jokic has been a stat stuffer in his NBA career, breaking records galore in his ninth season in the league. His most recent milestone was getting ahead of LeBron James and Jason Kidd as the all-time triple-double leaders and this time, he gets to another distinct class, which only a few players have achieved.

In the Denver Nuggets' NBA In-Season Tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Nikola Jokic tallied 26 points, 18 assists and 16 rebounds. The feat off reaching 25+ points, 15+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a single game has only been accomplished by six players who have done so twice in NBA history.

The distinct class involves Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Luka Doncic and Russell Westbrook.

'The Big O' may hold the record for most 25+ points, 15+ rebounds and 15+ assists in one night at a whopping 14 times. Nikola Jokic moves up with his recent stats against the Pelicans to tie Wilt Chamberlain, who did it four times.

Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and Larry Bird have achieved the feat twice.

New Orleans Pelicans spoil Nikola Jokic's milestone night

With Nikola Jokic tallying another monster-like numbers against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Denver Nuggets lost by just five points. Aside from Jokic leading the charge, Christian Braun helped with 25 points, nine boards and three assists off the bench.

Michael Porter Jr. tallied a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds while Aaron Gordon and Reggie Jackson had 14 points apiece. This is the fifth game that Jamal Murray missed for the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans got the most from Zion Williamson who had 26 points, six assists, four rebounds and two blocks. Jonas Valanciunas manned the paint with 26 points and eight boards, while Brandon Ingram had 21 points and eight assists.

The Denver Nuggets are now 9-3 and have to battle four teams on this five-game road trip. From November 19 to 24, they face the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans improved to 6-6 and will host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings twice at the Smoothie King Center before going on the road again.