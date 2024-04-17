"No excuses”: Mark Jackson lays down Knicks’ playoff aspirations after securing 2 seed

The second-seeded New York Knicks will be without one of their top two players, star forward Julius Randle, for the entirety of the playoffs. However, according to ex-Knick Mark Jackson, the team has no excuse for not living up to its seeding.

On "The Mark Jackson Show," Jackson was asked if the Knicks could have difficulty making a deep playoff run sans Randle. The three-time All-Star underwent right shoulder surgery last week, sidelining him for at least five months.

Jackson highlighted how New York should be accustomed to playing without Randle, who missed 36 games this season. In his absence, the Knicks, led by star point guard Jalen Brunson, went 21-15, improbably finishing second in the Eastern Conference (50-32).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thus, Jackson sees no reason why Brunson and Co. can't continue their success in the playoffs.

"No excuses. I mean, you were the No. 2 seed, and Julius Randle missed a lot of the season," Jackson said.

The 59-year-old added that between Brunson, the Knicks' complementary cast of role players and their high-level coaching, they should enter the postseason with confidence.

"Jalen Brunson played incredible basketball, that supporting cast did an outstanding job, they're extremely well-coached with Tom Thibodeau, they got a lot to be proud of," Jackson said.

"My mentality if I'm them is, 'Why not us?' There's other teams hobbled, there's other teams not playing with the type of rhythm that the Knicks have right now. Mindset should be win, advance and live to see another round."

Expand Tweet

New York's first-round playoff opponent remains to be seen, as it awaits the winner of Wednesday's play-in matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. Both are veteran-laden teams with extensive playoff experience. Meanwhile, both have bona fide superstars in Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler.

So, either way, the Knicks will likely face a tough challenge.

Also Read: "You'll be back yet again": Julius Randle's wife Kendra shares heartwarming message after successful surgery

Mark Jackson questions how opposing teams can limit Jalen Brunson and Knicks' offensive attack in playoffs

While discussing New York's playoff outlook, Mark Jackson touched on Jalen Brunson's career-best season. Jackson noted that Brunson has grown increasingly comfortable as a No. 1 option, learning how to break down double-teams and set up his teammates.

So, he questioned how opposing teams can stop the 6-foot-2 guard's offensive attack come the postseason.

"Jalen Brunson, I don't know how you defend him," Jackson said. "He's a willing passer. Teams are double-teaming him. He's embracing the double-team, dropping the passes off, making guys better, putting them in position to make and take big shots."

Over 77 games, Brunson averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 47.9% shooting.

Brunson's standout season has many pundits expecting him to receive an All-NBA nod. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old is hovering around the MVP race's top five to 10 range. So, if he maintains his regular-season production in the playoffs, his squad should have a chance against any opponent.

Also Read: Jalen Brunson subtly brushes off being snubbed on Team USA Basketball roster for Paris Olympics

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback