"No man, get your butt up and do one more year" - Shaquille O'Neal's hilarious response to Tom Brady's retirement, calls the NFL icon "an absolute joy to watch"

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, the popular and charismatic Hall of Famer, congratulated Tom Brady on announcing his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The legendary quarterback announced on social media that he was stepping away from the football field after 22 seasons. The news sent the sporting world into a frenzy as current and former professional athletes voiced their appreciation for Brady's time in the NFL.

Although O'Neal has been an NBA analyst for TNT since 2011, he's always appreciated superstars in other sports. O'Neal took to Instagram on Tuesday to joke that Brady needed to play for one more year:

"no man get your butt up and do one more year"

Always known for his comedic relief, the NBA legend followed up with a more serious comment, expressing his appreciation for what the NFL legend has done:

"love u bro absolute joy to watch"

Shaquille O'Neal paying his respects to Tom Brady

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal was one of a slew of famous sports personalities reaching out to Tom Brady after Brady made his retirement announcement.

O'Neal is known for his popular presence in his role as an NBA analyst for TNT's "Inside the NBA." But O'Neal has also been vocal about his appreciation for the NFL.

In a recent podcast, the NBA legend discussed how he attended Super Bowl LI with former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest, a teammate of Brady's in New England. That game is famous for the historic comeback in which Brady led the New England Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons. New England won 34-28 in Houston, Texas.

The sporting world is going to miss Brady, clearly one of the greatest quarterbacks to step on a football field. Brady retired with three NFL MVP awards and a record seven Super Bowl wins in 10 appearances during his illustrious career.

New England drafted Brady as an unheralded, sixth-round pick out of the University of Michigan in 2000. He took over as the Patriots quarterback after an injury to Drew Bledsoe in 2001 and proceeded to write his name into the history books. He led New England to the Super Bowl title that season and two of the next three seasons as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Brady, 44, won his final Super Bowl last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (He won his first six with the Patriots.) And he led the NFL in passing yards (a career-high 5,316) and touchdowns (43) this season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein