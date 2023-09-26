"No, you'll ruin the jersey" - NBA analyst reveals Michael Jordan got embarrassed by 5-year-old Jalen Brunson in front of Knicks legend

Current NBA stars who were born in basketball families have had some earlier encounters with Michael Jordan, as he's one of the greatest players of all time. Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks had an interesting encounter with the Chicago Bulls legend when he was five years of age.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk talked about having an assignment during the COVID-19 pandemic about asking current young players about who Jordan is. One player he specifically mentioned was Brunson, whose father was playing for the Washington Wizards when he was five, making him MJ's teammate.

"I talked to Rick Brunson, and he told me the story about Jalen Brunson. Jalen confirmed it," Youngmisuk said. "When Jalen used to go watch his dad play, he would always wear a jersey of that team.

"At this time, he was playing with the Wizards, so he bought a Michael Jordan jersey. No. 23, brand new, white jersey. Rick took him in the locker room, introduced him to (New York Knicks legend) Patrick Ewing and he said, 'Hey, do you want Michael Jordan to autograph that jersey?' Michael comes over and says, 'You want me to autograph that jersey?'

"Jalen Brunson doesn't know who Michael Jordan is and said, 'No, you'll ruin the jersey.' So, obviously, to this day, he still regrets that, but he did turn down the GOAT."

As hilarious as the story is, it's a reminder that when it comes to making crucial decisions, it's best not to let a five-year-old handle it. Fortunately, Brunson made it into the NBA, and he probably has made it big enough for Jordan to recognize him.

Michael Jordan was loyal to Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan made a career as one of the NBA's best players, but he couldn't do everything without the help of Scottie Pippen. Pippen was the Robin to Jordan's Batman, and everything worked out fine as the two ended their careers with six titles after playing for the Chicago Bulls together.

However, after winning their third title in 1994, rumors started to spiral regarding Pippen's future with the team. The Bulls hinted at a possible trade for the two-way forward in exchange for Shawn Kemp. But it didn't push through, and Jordan commented on the situation.

"He's one of the reasons I came back. If he leaves, I'm leaving again," Jordan said. "As much as I admire Shawn Kemp's ability, I'm so happy that they didn't make that trade.

"A lot of people doubted Scottie Pippen for a long period of time, and, you know, he's become like a little brother to me. I am very happy that he has come back today and answered a lot of critics. And to see him grow so much in the last eight years, it's truly a blessing for the city of Chicago."

It was the right decision not to trade him as they went on to win more titles.

