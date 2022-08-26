Who is Michael Jordan’s elder son Jeffrey Jordan, and where is he now? Taking a closer look at his personal life

Jeffrey Jordan is the son of Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player of all time. Jeffrey was born on November 18, 1988, and is the first child of Michael and Juanita Jordan.

Like his dad, Jeffrey has played basketball and has also done philanthropic work. Because of his dad, the eldest child of the Chicago Bulls legend was put under the spotlight during his high school years. However, his basketball career wasn't as successful as his dad's.

In this article, we will take a look at Jeffrey Jordan's personal life and where he was in 2022.

Jeffrey Jordan tried to follow in his father's footsteps

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player of all time. In 15 seasons in the NBA, the 6-foot-6 guard won six championships and numerous other accolades.

Michael was a fantastic competitor who never lost an NBA Finals series, so it's not surprising that his son received a lot of media attention. Jeffrey wanted to prove that he is the true heir to Jordan's legacy, which is why he was surrounded by the media.

“I want to show that I belong here,” Jeffrey said at the Nike All-America Camp in 2005. “I guess I’m not the top one or two or three or four players in my state, but I want to show that I can play here and that I’m not just a name.”

Jeffrey Jordan attended Loyola Academy in Illinois and was a starter for three years. He graduated from high school in 2007 and received scholarship offers from two universities.

Paul | Pops | 🐻⬇️ | 👀🔴 @Beardown4wins Jordan is playing in the United Center! Jeffrey Jordan that is, MJ's son, on Illini on CBS. Jordan is playing in the United Center! Jeffrey Jordan that is, MJ's son, on Illini on CBS.

Jordan joined the University of Illinois in 2007 and received a full athletic scholarship two years later. Unfortunately, his basketball career did not go well as he averaged only one point per game in his first season with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

In his third and final season with the team, Jeffrey Jordan's averages increased to 1.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. However, this wasn't good enough and he was transferred to the University of Central Florida to play with his brother Marcus.

The young player appeared in 10 games, averaging 1.9 points per game on only 26.9% shooting from the field.

Jeffrey Jordan in 2022

Jeffrey Jordan's basketball skills were not good enough to get him to the NBA. However, he's still achieved a lot of success in his life.

In 2009, Jeffrey was an intern at Nike. He also entered the company's management program after college. Jeffrey co-founded Heir Inc. in 2021, a holding company with plans to serve as a platform that connects athletes and their fans.

Jeffrey proposed to his longtime girlfriend Radina Aneva in 2018 and the couple married in 2019.

Michael Jordan's eldest son has done a fantastic job with his business ventures as his current net worth is estimated at $24 million. Jeffrey has big plans for the future of his company and is hoping it becomes popular with NFT Jam.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar