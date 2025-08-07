"No way you can lose that much that fast without coke" - NBA fans shocked over Luka Doncic's 31-pound weight drop before EuroBasket showdown

Luka Doncic's body transformation has been arguably the biggest talking point this offseason, perhaps even more than some of the biggest trades. The reports of the amount of weight that the LA Lakers star had dropped left fans stunned.On Thursday, the NBA fans came across another stunning revelation on social media. According to a post on X, Doncic had lost 31 pounds during the offseason. Compared to last season, Doncic looked chiseled and leaner in the recent pictures and videos.However, there were fans who did not believe that Doncic had actually shed his weight just by exercising.&quot;No way you can lose that much that fast. Without coke, op, or starve yourself,&quot; the fan wrote.smfdf sheduar/Caitlin hater @Bomoney21580LINK@LegionHoops @SloHoopsFan No way you can lose that much that fast. Without coke, op, or starve yourself'bro went to LA and discovered ozempic and coke. league may be cooked.&quot;Chief @chiefflipsLINK@LegionHoops @SloHoopsFan bro went to LA and discovered ozempic and coke. league may be cookedA fan clowned Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison for failing to give due time to Doncic.&quot;Nico Harrison acted like this couldn't be done lol when you're rich it can be done, what a idiot.&quot;👑 @7ixersLINK@LegionHoops @SloHoopsFan Nico Harrison acted like this couldn't be done lol when you're rich it can be done, what a idiotMeanwhile, there were also fans who were skeptical about Luka Doncic's ability to carry out the physical bullying of opponents.&quot;He won’t be able to backdown guards as easily now.&quot;Fred @kfred_9LINK@LegionHoops @SloHoopsFan He won’t be able to backdown guards as easily nowA fan was fed up with all the Doncic losing weight news.&quot;Just bring on the season already. Way too many stories about Luka. Holy s***. We get it.&quot;Ryan @rvpats1212LINK@LegionHoops @SloHoopsFan Just bring on the season already. Way too many stories about Luka. Holy shit. We get it.A fan slammed the media for blowing up the media coverage, which shouldn't have been as big in the first place.&quot;It's awesome he did this but the media coverage is insane. Guy in his 8th year loses 30 pounds and finally takes his conditioning seriously? We are getting dangerously close to “Ben Simmons been working on his jump shot this summer” territory.&quot;Hoops @hoops_321LINK@LegionHoops @SloHoopsFan It’s awesome he did this but the media coverage is insane. Guy in his 8th year loses 30 pounds and finally takes his conditioning seriously? We are getting dangerously close to “Ben Simmons been working on his jump shot this summer” territoryAnother fan was skeptical if a leaner version of himself would suit Luka Doncic.&quot;Not sure that’s a good thing. Quickness is irrelevant in his game but bullyball isn’t. Maybe improved cardio, but so much of his game is using his body… I dunno.&quot;Carl Brendlinger @CarlBrendlingerLINK@LegionHoops @SloHoopsFan Not sure that’s a good thing. Quickness is irrelevant in his game but bullyball isn’t. Maybe improved cardio, but so much of his game is using his body… I dunnoLuka Doncic addresses weight loss training before exhibition game against GermanyLuka Doncic has already gone through two 5-on-5 practice sessions with the Slovenian team ahead of the EuroBasket 2025. Doncic and the Slovenian team are scheduled to play against Germany in an exhibition in Poland on Aug. 8.In conversation with the media, the Lakers star confirmed that he would lace up in the exhibition game. However, he added that he wouldn't play the entire game.Doncic was also asked about his weight loss during the NBA offseason. The Lakers star didn't shy away from pointing out that his game had very little to do with his weight.&quot;I get this question all the time. I think I was a good player before, too,&quot; he said. &quot;What drove me? Basically, we made a slightly different training plan.&quot;Doncic also had good words for the Lakers and encouragement from the front office.&quot;They support me, they really support me and encourage me to the maximum,” he added.Luka Doncic and the Slovenian team will start the EuroBasket group stage games from Aug. 18 later this month. They are part of Group D with France, Poland, Israel, Belgium and Iceland.