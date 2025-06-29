"No way he’s actually embracing his nickname Ja Wick" - NBA fans go wild as Ja Morant sparks chaos with unexpected Keanu Reeves IG profile pic change

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant created a stir on social media when he changed his profile picture on Instagram and X with that of Keanu Reeves as his character John Wick. Fans went crazy in giving their varying takes on it.
The 22-year-old former Murray State standout surprised on Saturday when he put up a photo of Reaves as the legendary hitman John Wick the actor had made famous in a series of films.
It wasn't clear why Morant changed his profile picture, but it has been reported that it's in connection with the launch of his own media company, Catch12.
Fans scooped up the development and shared their opinions on X (formerly Twitter).
"No way he’s actually embracing his nickname Ja Wick," a fan wrote making reference to Morant's plans to legally change his name to 'Ja Wick' next season.
"Ja Wick," another said.
"What does this mean?" one wondered.
"Good tek he knows," a user wrote.
"Ja changed his pfp to Ja Wick, yeah we’re not writing back next season," a fan put forth.
"Ja embracing the Ja wick title," a comment shared.
"Ja Morant is embracing Ja Wick. I like it mane #GrindCity," a fan highlighted.
Ja Morant played 50 games for the Grizzlies (48-34) last campaign, going for averages 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31 minutes per game.
Memphis reached the playoffs but was swept by eventual NBA champions OKC Thunder in the opening round, with Morant failing to finish the series after suffering a hip contusion in Game 3.
Ja Morant upbeat after another tough season
The Memphis Grizzlies had another tough season last campaign, capped with an early exit in the playoffs. However, Ja Morant was positive on what they could to do and is looking forward to a better showing next time around.
He spoke about it after they were eliminated by the OKC Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, citing how injuries, among other things, made it tougher for them. Ja Morant, who missed 32 games last campaign, said:
“Obviously, injuries, that’s frustrating. Not being on the floor is frustrating. Losing games is frustrating. With us, I feel like we showed signs of what we can be. That’s what I took from this season.”
The team also fired coach Taylor Jenkins with nine games left in the regular season and replaced him with assistant Tuomas Lisalo. It was a move that while obviously made the team's campaign tougher in the end, had Morant upbeat moving forward.
He said:
“I feel like Tuomas is a good coach. For me, going into my film sessions with him and just talking about the game of basketball, seeing and hearing that he sees the same thing I see out there on the floor. I wouldn’t say it's been surprising, but it’s been very exciting.”
The Grizzlies have been busy of late regrouping for next season. They traded shooting guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and a slew of picks while acquiring rights to No. 11 pick Cedric Coward in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.
